McAlester, OK (74501)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. Thunder possible. High around 70F. SE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional light rain late. Low 49F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.