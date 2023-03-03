McALESTER, Okla. — The McAlester News-Capital was named the 2022 Newspaper of the Year in its division by its parent company, CNHI.
Judges announced selections Friday morning with the McAlester News-Capital winning the Division II Newspaper of the Year competition.
"It is truly an honor to be recognized as CNHI’s Newspaper of the Year," MN-C Publisher Reina Owens said. "I am blessed with an outstanding team and it couldn’t be possible without the hard work and dedication of the entire McAlester News-Capital staff. We are fortunate to have an amazing editor Adrian O’Hanlon that brings a lot to the table and strives for the newsroom to be their very best and keep our readers informed daily."
Judges for CNHI, which based in Montgomery, Alabama, and owns and operates dozens of newspapers spread across 23 states, cited the News-Capital's "sweeping local coverage with a strong sense of community featuring enterprise reporting on a variety of topics."
“I'm humbled that our staff is recognized as one of the best for its dedication to ensuring our community has a strong local newspaper,” Editor Adrian O’Hanlon III said. “Journalism is vital in every community to reveal the truth, hold government accountable, and showcase good things people do — everything that encompasses being the first draft of history. I'm grateful for the leadership of Publisher Reina Owens and our staff's continued efforts in covering our community. This recognition is an honor.”
Judges specifically noted impressive coverage of elections, community events, columns, editorials and sports — highlighting a community service project that raised funds for the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter.
Friday's announcement marks the News-Capital's first time being named CNHI Newspaper of the Year.
The News-Capital won CNHI's Public Service in Journalism award in 2016 — for its investigation into nepotism, excessive travel and questionable credit card spending at the administrative office at MPS — and 2017 — for the paper's extensive investigation into the misuse of a municipal credit card in the city of Hartshorne.
The News-Capital also won the Oklahoma Press Association's award as the state’s top newspaper in its division last year.
It marked the third time in the last four years the News-Capital won the Sequoyah Award — and fifth time winning the award for its division in the last decade.
The News-Capital won the OPA’s Division 2 categories for community leadership, advertising, editorial writing, sports coverage, layout and design, and sales promotion, and finished second in news content.
Judges awarded the News-Capital with the top recognition in community leadership for its partnership on an Angel Tree. The newspaper partnered with the McAlester Lions’ Club to provide clothes and a toy for local children in need during the holiday season.
