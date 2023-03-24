Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Cherokee, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Pittsburg and Sequoyah. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Bands of heavy rain producing showers and storms are expected to continue across southeast OK and northwest Arkansas through early afternoon today. Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches are expected, with localized 4 inch amounts possible, which could lead to dangerous flash flooding. Some flooding of main-stem rivers, especially the Illinois and Poteau rivers, is also expected. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&