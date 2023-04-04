Tina Stewart and Margie McElhaney teared up as they received tickets naming them finalists for a regional teacher of the year award.
Stewart, a first-grade teacher at McAlester Public Schools and 30-year educator, said the recognition as a finalist for the Aeros Project’s Teacher of the Year means a lot to her — and the future of her students remain her focus.
“It’s amazing but it’s not what I do for the kids, it’s what the kids do for me,” Stewart said. “That’s why I’m here, because of the kids.”
McElhany, a special education teacher at Puterbaugh Middle School, shared that sentiment.
“They always think that I impact them, but I’m the one that gets impacted the most,” McElhany said.
The two McAlester teachers were named among finalists for Teacher of the Year through the Aeros Project.
Co-founders Chris Plunkett and Ben Capers said they started the program to recognize healthcare workers and educators — receiving more than 50 nominations during the monthlong nomination window for the teacher program.
Plunkett said the top priority for the program is recognition for the teachers and a “thank you” from southeast Oklahoma.
“It’s a ‘thank you’ from all of us back to them for everything they do,” Plunkett said.
They started a website and sought nominations for teachers to be recognized in a 21-county area of southeast Oklahoma and received more than 50 nominations.
Committee members including Eastern Oklahoma State College President Janet Wansick, Southeastern Oklahoma State University President Thomas Newsom, and East Central University President Wendell L. Godwin reviewed the nominations and will select an overall award winner to be named during a banquet in April at Downtown 312 in McAlester.
Each finalist will be recognized and allowed a plus-one and two administrators at the black-tie event hosted by Oklahoma news anchor Julie Chin and catered by Belt 40.
The Teacher of the Year will receive $1,000 and an award.
“We feel like teachers are the most underpaid, under-recognized, overworked people we could think of and we couldn’t think of anybody more deserving than these folks that give it all for our kids,” said Capers, whose mother was a teacher.
“Teachers didn’t used to have to deal with all the things they have to deal with now and so with these increased responsibilities they’re having to pay more out of their own pocket to fund their own classrooms, which is insane,” he added. “But seeing the way things have changed, I know it’s that much harder on teachers.”
Tony Edwards, with Edwards and Patterson Law offices in McAlester, said the law office wanted to get involved to help support educators.
Edwards, a Stuart High School graduate, said his father was a longtime teacher and principal at Stuart, while his law partner, Matthew Patterson, has several family and friends involved in education.
“Education is very strong in our partnership and the way we look at things,” Edwards said. “Teachers have a tough job. Especially in this day and age, and we’re aware of that and we just want to do everything we can to help some of them.”
Josh Jacox, with Crossland Construction, said the company always tries to help the communities in which it has projects.
Crossland is constructing the $35-million middle school and event center on track for the projected May 31 completion date.
“We’re very big on supporting communities and building communities,” Jacox said. “One of our mottos is ‘community builders’ so we’re real big on not just building a project with a district, but engulfing ourself in the community.”
McElhany was nominated multiple times for the MPS Teacher of the Year award and won it in 2017.
She said programs like this give teachers deserved recognition.
“For education to be recognized in any way is huge,” McElhany said. “This is a great, great compliment.”
Stewart teaches first grade at Will Rogers Elementary in McAlester and said the school’s team works well together.
She said seeing children have a lightbulb moment motivates her to do everything she can for them and to be recognized is an honor.
“I never dreamed after this many years that something like this would come down,” Stewart said. “It means a lot.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.