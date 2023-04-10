Construction crews will put some exterior finishes and asphalt parking lots that contractors said will have a new McAlester middle school looking nearly complete.
Josh Jacox, a Crossland Construction representative, told McAlester Public Schools Board of Education members Monday the $35-million middle school and event center is looking closer to being done ahead of the projected May 31 completion date.
"We'll get a lot of parking lots in and it'll start looking like a final project," Jacox said.
Nearly 80% of MPS district voters approved in February 2021 a $34.9 million bond toward construction of a middle school and event center on the hill between McAlester High School and East Van Buren Avenue. The bond extended two previous measures that brought an 8% tax increase in 2019, but did not increase taxes.
Work started in November 2021 on the multi-level facility, which includes several classrooms and a new event center that doubles as a storm shelter for nearly 800 students in grades 7-12.
Crossland Construction, the project contractor, provided an update Monday to MPS Board of Education members — saying AC units were installed, flooring will start next week, and exterior doors will ship Friday.
"We're cruising very nice and looking forward to getting this project completed," Jacox said.
"It's looking good," MPS Baord President Joy Tribbey said. "I've driven by a couple times and I was taking with (Board Member Cameron) Fields, and the glass on the side is looking so good."
Jacox said crews put in top soil for grading slopes and landscaping will be "right behind that."
He said exterior doors will ship Friday and crews will likely have them next week to install.
Jacox said crews turned on AC units in the classroom wings and the painter will start on them soon.
He said flooring will start to be installed next week in classroom and millwork is about 80% done.
Jacox said kitchen equipment will start being delivered and hooked up this week
"That's a big check box to check off when we get the kitchen done," Jacox said.
Jacox said the scoreboard in the gym will be installed Saturday and Crossland's office trailer on the campus will be removed by the end of this month.
He said anyone with questions about the project is welcome to ask via email.
"We're community builders and we're here to help out everywhere we can," Jacox said. "If the community has questions, I'd love to answer those questions just for transparency of where we're at."
Officials have said the district will start consolidating campuses after the new middle school is complete with the goal of being done moving in mid-July.
Board members voted in December 2022 to name the new site Randy Hughes Middle School after the former MPS superintendent with the vision for the new facility before he retired last year.
Hughes started as a teacher at McAlester in 1985 and coached baseball, winning state championships in 1988, 1996, 1998 and 2000. He served as principal of the alternative education program, middle school and high school before serving as superintendent from July 2016 to May 2022.
