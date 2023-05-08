A new McAlester middle school is getting closer to its completion date.
Ronald Smith, a Crossland Construction representative, told McAlester Public Schools Board of Education members Monday that crews started on flooring at the $35-million middle school and event center. Smith said flooring will be laid in classrooms and hallways this week and crews continue working toward the May 31 projected completion date.
"Terrazzo flooring did start today (Monday) and that's about a three- or four-week process in the cafeteria and the atrium area," Smith said.
Another Crossland representative said flooring also started in the new gymnasium that part of the multi-level facility, which includes several classrooms and a new event center that doubles as a storm shelter for nearly 800 students in grades 7-12.
Nearly 80% of MPS district voters approved in February 2021 a $34.9 million bond toward construction of a middle school and event center on the hill between McAlester High School and East Van Buren Avenue. The bond extended two previous measures that brought an 8% tax increase in 2019, but did not increase taxes.
Crossland Construction, the project contractor, provided an update Monday to MPS Board of Education members.
Smith said crews focused on completing pavement recently but "we've been fighting the weather some so that's been a challenge."
He said the east side of the parking lot is done and crews continue working toward the west to complete it.
Most exterior lighting is done with crews working to resolve some issues on some light poles.
Smith said crews are working on irrigation lines and sod installation.
Classrooms will be fully painted by the end of this week, Smith said.
Officials have said the district will start consolidating campuses after the new middle school is complete with the goal of being done moving in mid-July.
Board members voted in December 2022 to name the new site Randy Hughes Middle School after the former MPS superintendent with the vision for the new facility before he retired last year.
Hughes started as a teacher at McAlester in 1985 and coached baseball, winning state championships in 1988, 1996, 1998 and 2000. He served as principal of the alternative education program, middle school and high school before serving as superintendent from July 2016 to May 2022.
