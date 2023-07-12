Some finishing touches and final inspections are all that remain before McAlester Public Schools can occupy its new middle school and event center.
Officials said the $35-million Randy Hughes Middle School and McAlester Activity Center is virtually done and awaits an inspection set for July 19 before it can start moving into the facility.
“The state fire marshal is supposed to come do a walkthrough on July 19,” said MPS Public Relations Director Lori Few. “So we’re waiting on the final approval from the fire marshal. We don’t have a certificate of occupancy yet.”
Nearly 80% of MPS district voters approved in February 2021 a $34.9 million bond toward construction of a middle school and event center on the hill between McAlester High School and East Van Buren Avenue. The bond extended two previous measures that brought an 8% tax increase in 2019, but did not increase taxes.
The multi-level facility includes several classrooms and a new event center that doubles as a storm shelter for nearly 800 students in grades 7-12.
Crossland Construction representatives originally provided a May 31 projected completion date, but myriad issues — primarily weather-related — caused the company to miss that date.
So is the project still on track for the upcoming school year?
“Yes,” Few said. “As far as we know, we’re still on track.”
A status report Crossland provided to the school shows the company tallied 25 weather days already this year — after submitting a total of 20 for all of last year.
The new projected completion date is July 15, but a representative previously told school board members the company will be done before that date.
Officials have said the district will start consolidating campuses after the new middle school is complete with the goal of being done moving in mid-July.
Board members voted in December 2022 to name the new site Randy Hughes Middle School after the former MPS superintendent with the vision for the new facility before he retired.
