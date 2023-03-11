McAlester singer and songwriter Estella Kirk is filled with excitement about her new album, “Running on low.”
Kirk is releasing the album one track at a time, with plans to release it in its entirety in April once all nine songs have first been released as singles.
“Four are Christian songs and the rest are pop,” said Kirk, who writes and performs in both genres.
Kirk’s new album marks a comeback of sorts. Although she never went away, she took a break from seriously pursuing her songwriting.
“For a couple of years, I stopped with music,” Kirk said. She knew when the time felt right to start again. She wrote or cowrote all of the songs on her new album.
She said the title “Running on low” expresses her feelings during her musical break.
“It’s kind of how I felt during those two years,” Kirk said. “It’s about running low without God, without leaning on Him.”
What inspired her to start writing and get into her music again?
“It was a little girl,” said Kirk, who is 17. “She said she loved my song.”
Tracks Kirk has already released from the new album include “Someone I’m Not,” “Sweeter Than Honey” and “Safe in You.” She released a fourth album track, “Be with You,” on Friday, March 10.
All the tracks are available on major streaming platforms and at Kirk’s website at estallakirkmusic.com. They are also available on Instagram at estellakirkmusic and can be viewed on YouTube.
A video for one of the new album tracks, “Through the Woods,” has already been shot in McAlester and is set for release March 17 in tandem with the album track. Another video, this time for “The Machine,” was set be shot at the OKLA Theatre and the Icehouse for release in mid-April. Local resident Dillon Roberts is producer, director and script writer for both videos.
“I’m excited,” Kirk said. “These songs are a lot more personal.”
Kirk said “Someone I’m Not” talks about the negative effect social media can sometimes have on individuals.
“It talks about how God is always with us and we can put our worth and value on Him,” she said.
Kirk is also planning live performances, to include songs from her new album.
She is set to be on KTUL’s “Good Day Tulsa” shown on Channel 8, at 9:35 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14.
Kirk will soon be back in Atlanta to film a pilot for a recurring show. On March 22, she’s set to be on CCM Cafe in Nashville, a showcase for contemporary Christian music performers.
And she has an April 26 performance scheduled for “Nashville Today.”
Kirk has also been featured by Christian Beat, a showcase for contemporary Christian artists.
She is involved in worship music at King’s House in McAlester on most Wednesday and Sunday nights.
Kirk cowrote the new album’s first four songs with Jan Smith — who Kirk and others refer to as “Mama Jan” — and Abe Parker in Atlanta, Georgia, where they were recorded and mastered, with production by Jesse Owens.
She recorded the pop song “Sweeter Than Honey” and the contemporary Christian song “Safe in You” in 2020, but waited to release them until she could devote more time to their promotion.
Kirk wrote most of the other songs with Gabby Neeley, another young artist, and recorded them at the OC Hit studio in California. It’s in Costa Mesa, about a mile from the Pacific Ocean, in Orange County.
Kirk is known for more than her music. She won the title of Miss McAlester Outstanding Teen during the 2019 Miss McAlester Pageant.
She is also a model whose work has been seen in the Fab UK magazine, published in the United Kingdom. Kirk modeled clothes created by designer Nancy Vuu, with photos for the UK magazine shot by Mary Jurkiewicz of Mary Rhae Photography inside the Aldridge Ballroom at McAlester.
Kirk stayed musically active during the pandemic, releasing a song in the spring of 2020 to help spread hope. Titled “Shelter in the Storm,” it had a worldwide music and video release on Kirk’s YouTube Channel.
It began with scenes depicting some of the things people experienced during the pandemic, then transitioned to the hope and strength that can be found by turning to God.
With her new releases, Kirk is glad to be back on her musical track after taking a break over the past two years.
“I wasn’t writing very much, but it was always in my heart,” she said.
Album tracks for “Running on low” are:
• “Someone I’m Not”
• “Sweeter Than Honey”
• “Safe in You”
• “Be with You”
• “Through the Woods”
• “Running on low”
• “ 17 Hours”
• “Losing Game”
• “The Machine”
