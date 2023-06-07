A new countywide mass notification system is on the way for Pittsburg County.
It’s called Genasys and also includes ways for elected county officials to notify all their personnel through a mass notification if needed.
Another feature is a “panic button” that will be part of the system for county officials at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. With the touch of a button, law enforcement and emergency personnel can be notified in case of an emergency situation.
Genasys will allow mass notification to all county residents who sign up for it. It covers a number of emergency situations and well as other instances where a mass notification may be desired, such as for a road closure.
Pittsburg County commissioners were presented with two options before settling on Genasys. Enloe said it had more features and also cost less than the second option.
Commissioners took action to approve the Genasys system at an annual cost of $6,450. Enloe said the agreement includes a five-year option to renew.
“It will probably be two or three weeks before it will be here,” Enloe said, due to some preliminary work which must be done to get the system in place for Pittsburg County.
Signup information will be available once the system is in place and a QR code will be posted, Enloe said.
Information transmitted to county residents who signup for Genasys includes mass notification for things such as hazardous weather, HAZMAT emergencies involving hazardous materials and evacuation routes.
It can also be used to transmit information regarding water outages, road closures and fires, and requests to stay away from certain areas.
Regarding its use to county officials, Enloe said they can send inter-office alerts to their staff. Commissioners can send mass notifications to staff. Commissioners could send mass notifications to all the road district staff, for example.
“The big thing is the mass notification, Enloe said.
District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith had some questions before he brought the proposal up for a vote. One was a concern about who all could send out hazardous weather warnings through the system.
Smith thought that would better left up to the experts. Enloe agreed and said only those who were qualified would be sending out mass weather notifications through the Genasys system.
District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman joined Smith to purchase the subscription for the new Genasys mass notification system for Pittsburg County, effective immediately. District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers did not attend the meeting.
Enloe maintained the new system should be better than the previous one.
“I hope it’s going to be better for situational awareness,” he said.
