The city of McAlester’s operating budget for the new fiscal year includes across-the-board pay raises for McAlester city employees.
Included in the city’s $30,246,710 operating budget is a 4% cost-of-living-adjustment pay increase, also known as a COLA, for all full-time city employees, including police, fire and non-uniformed employees.
Along with the pay increases reflected in the city’s operating budget, city councilors passed a resolution during their June 27 meeting, amending the city’s fire and non-uniform pay scales to reflect a 4% increase effective July 1.
City Finance Director Sherri Swift said Wednesday that’s to cover the COLA pay increase in the budget.
The amended police pay scale also reflects a 4% increase for the recruit, patrolman and master patrolman positions, with higher increases for higher positions: Sergeant reflects an 8% increase; lieutenant reflects 9% and captain reflects 10% effective July 1, the resolution states.
Swift said the 4% COLA increase is included in the total for the 8% increase for sergeants, the 9% for lieutenants and the 10% for captain.
Also included in the new city budget is the creation of four new city employee positions.
Reflected in the budget is staffing for 231 full-time city employees for the 2023-2024 Fiscal Year, which begins July 1, 2023, and extends through June 30, 2024.
“We continue to see, in some areas, challenging conditions in recruiting and hiring the best talent, and this budget has new positions to help to continue to provide the quality services citizens expect,” the budget report states.
Added new positions included in the 2023-2024 Fiscal Year budget include one additional mechanic and three additional maintenance workers.
In addition to the pay increases, the city’s 2023-2024 Fiscal Year budget also covers an increase in health insurance premiums.
While the city of McAlester is seeing an increase in the cost of insurance premiums for city employees, the new budget is designed to enable the city to continue paying the premiums.
“Although we recognized an increase in employee health insurance of more than 13%, the operating budget continues to fund the following benefits: Health, dental, vision, life and longterm disability insurance for each employee,” the city budget states.
Retirement and pension programs for city employees are also funded through the city budgets.
“Pensions and retirement funds are funded at the same level as the previous budget,” the new budget report states.
The city of McAlester’s operating budget of $30,246,712 for the 2023-2024 Fiscal Year includes the combined projected funds of the city’s General Fund and the McAlester Public Works Authority revenues.
Also, the new budget shows the city has total resources available in the amount of $89,549,123.
McAlester City Manager David Andren worked with Swift to prepare the new budget, with assistance and input from city staff.
