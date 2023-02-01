A three-day filing period is nearing for candidates for municipal offices in Pittsburg County.
Public offices will be up for election in seven municipalities across the county, including Alderson, Haileyville, Hartshorne, Kiowa, Krebs, Quinton and Savanna.
Candidates in the nonpartisan election can file for office from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 6, 7 and 8, at the Pittsburg County Election Board Office in McAlester.
Those filing for office must complete and submit their Declaration of Candidacy in-person at the Pittsburg County Election Board Office no later than the end of the filing period at 5 p.m. on Feb. 8, said Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes.
Contests of Candidacy must be filed no later than Friday, Feb. 10, following the end of the filing period on Feb. 8. Only another candidate for the same office can file a Contest of Candidacy, unless it is for an office for which a candidate is unopposed, election officials said.
Winners of the municipal offices are to be decided during an April 4 nonpartisan General Election.
Municipalities with offices up for election and the terms in office include:
• Alderson — Town treasurer and Board of Trustees Office 2 are open for filings, both for a four-year term in office.
• Haileyville — Offices for mayor, police chief and city clerk/treasurer are open for four-year terms. City council seats in Wards #1B, 2B, 3B and 4B are also open for four-year terms in office.
• Hartshorne — Offices of mayor and city clerk are up for four-year terms, along with four-year terms for city council seats in Wards 1, 2, 3 and 4.
• Kiowa — Town treasurer is up for a four-year term in office, along with town trustee seats in Wards 2 and 4.
• Krebs — The office of mayor is open for a four-year term, along with city council seats in Wards 1 and 3.
• Quinton — Three seats are up for four-year terms on the Quinton Board of Trustees.
• Savanna — Filing is open for town clerk along with four-year terms for council seats in Ward 1 and Ward 3 on the Town Trustee Board.
Declaration of Candidacy forms are available at the Pittsburg County Election Board at 109 E Carl Albert Pkwy., Room 101. The County Election Board Office is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday. The election board can be contacted at 918-423-3877. Forms are also available from the election board at pittsburgcounty@elections.ok.gov.
