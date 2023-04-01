Things are moving forward at the McAlester Public Library, with the fundraising drive underway to help pay for expansion, upgrades and renovations at the facility.
One aspect of the multifaceted fundraising drive is the sponsorship of naming rights for things for different areas of the library, such as meeting rooms and other spaces. Another aspect is sponsorships for naming the library’s different book sections.
Many of the naming sponsorships for the book sections have already been taken, but a few remain — including one Assistant Library Manager Lacey Sudderth considers among the very best.
“We still have inspirational, Westerns, biographies and adult fiction,” Sudderth said, with more sections also available.
As she pulled a book titled “Old Cowboys Never Die” by William W. Johnstone from the shelf, Sudderth said the Western section is one of her favorites.
Sponsorships for naming rights in the book sections are still available through a $10,000 donation each for most of the sections, with some priced lower.
Sudderth considers it a good way to put one’s imprint on a particular kind of book while helping with the library’s fundraising drive.
“Being a part of this project is a valuable asset to the community,” Sudderth said. “You can help preserve your legacy by getting a naming right.”
Sponsorship of the naming rights is only one of the unique approaches the Southeast Oklahoma Library System and the McAlester Public Library are utilizing in their ongoing fundraising drive for MPL’s expansion, renovation and upgrades.
It’s the latest approach to achieve the library’s wanted upgrades and expansions.
Those who are enthused about plans for MPL include Friends of the McAlester Public Library Treasurer David Beall.
“I’ve only been here since 2004 and I’ve seen the library evolve so much over the years,” Beall said. “I think of it as a community center with books.”
With the library’s many programs and activities, there is something going on every day, he said.
“I feel the library is important to the community and services are expanding,” said Beall, who also chairs the McAlester Public Library Advisory Board and serves on the board of the Southeast Oklahoma Library System.
Friends of the McAlester Public Library previously made several attempts to get a new library building. Friends of the Library tried everything from trying for construction of a new building to moving into an existing facility.
When the Southeast Oklahoma Library System conducted a 2019 study to determine library patrons’ preferences, it learned most library patrons liked the current MPL building at the corner of Second Street and Adams Avenue and want to keep it there, with any needed upgrades, renovations and expansion.
SEOLS Executive Director Michael Hull said the study showed the overwhelming majority of library patrons wanted to remodel the current library building.
Those involved in the fundraising campaign say they are confident the ongoing campaign will result in a new, improved MPL building in its current location.
While the major fundraising drive continues, some changes have been made to the initial plans. Because the project did not obtain sought-after American Rescue Plan funds, officials modified some plans, including those for a balcony off the library mezzanine. While there will still be a balcony, it’s now going to be on the main floor, instead of the mezzanine, Hull said.
Projections for the original design reached as much as $11.5 million, before changes in architectural plans lowered the costs.
Hull said the total project cost is now expected to be $8.5 million, down from the previous $11.5 million.
Total pledges from three large anchors total $4.5 million. It started with a $1.5 million pledge from the Puterbaugh Foundation. Pledges of $1.5 million each soon followed from the Southeast Oklahoma Library System and the city of McAlester, with the pledges set at $300,000 a year over a five-year period.
Additional pledges came from a private donation drive kickstarted in November 2022 with a community event at the library.
Hull said recently the drive is near $4.66 million in total pledges and donations, pushing the total beyond the halfway point. That left approximately $3.8 million to get to the new fundraising goal, he noted.
With the other changes in plans, the construction schedule has been reset, with a currently hoped-for target date of late fall 2023.
Once construction begins, it’s estimated to take from 12-to-16 months to complete. That brings the new estimated completion date of spring, 2025, if everything goes according to plan.
Hull wants donors to know they can go ahead and pledge for 2024 now — even if they’ve already made a pledge for the library project.
Anyone needing more information on how to make a pledge can contact the McAlester Public Library at 918 426-0930.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.