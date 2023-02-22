Mount Nebo Baptist Church at Bethlehem located at 404 S. Seventh St. in Hartshorne will host its 8th Annual Black History Special at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26.
The Theme for this year's program is "If Not Now, Then When?" This program is an educational program that brings awareness of the struggle of civil rights movement for Black or African Americans. This program also honors past, present and future.
Individuals and businesses who have made a difference or helped to paved the way for so many African Americans today. Since the inception of this program in 2016 more 30 Recognition, Appreciation and Outstanding Service Awards have been given away.
In 2016, the late Primus Moore and Ann Walker were the first two to be honored. Moore for being the first and only African American Principal and Vice Principal that McAlester Public Schools has ever had in its history. And Walker for being the First African American to hold the position as Vice President and Branch Manager of a bank in McAlester.
Mount Nebo's mission is not to embarrass anyone but rather to educate all about Black History and to tell the Black History Story. The Rev. Aaron Williams is Senior Pastor of Mount Nebo and is the Creator and Director of Black History Special.
