Mount Nebo Baptist Church at Bethlehem — “A Church of Great Expectations” — will is observing their Annual Women’s Day this Sunday. The 10:30a.m. speaker will be Minister Cherie Battle of Hartshorne and the 2:30 p.m. Program Speaker will be Pastor Betty Shelby of Amos Temple C.M. E. Church in Boley, Oklahoma.
The theme is “WOMEN YOU ARE” Beautiful, Never Alone, Victorious, Chosen, Enough, Always Loved, Strong, Capable, Amazing and Chosen. Lady Michelle Williams is Mount Nebo’s Women Mission President.
The Rev. Aaron Williams is senior pastor of the church. Mount Nebo Baptist Church at Bethlehem is affiliated with the Central Wayland District Association.
Lady Loise Butler Washington serves as president. The church is located at 404 S. 7th Street, Hartshorne.
