The city of McAlester and Pittsburg County have sent their first payment to Shops at McAlester developer Burk Collins & Co. — with the payment amounting to more than $1 million.
Based on 90% of city and sales tax collections from the Shops at McAlester highway shopping center during its first year of operation, the combined city and county payment totaled $1,085.706.23.
Burk Collins and Co. agreed to build the Shops at McAlester highway shopping center at its own expense and to bring in the businesses involved.
Through a Tax Increment Financing agreement, the city of McAlester and Pittsburg County agreed to pay Burk Collins and Co. 90% of the city’s and county’s sales tax collections from Shops at McAlester for five years or until the payments total $5.5 million — whichever comes first.
Shops at McAlester opened in March 2022, when Starbucks became the first business to open its doors.
Since sales tax disbursements to cities and counties fall several months behind the business for the month, the city and county recently sent their first payment — which is paid once a year per an agreement between the entities.
More sales tax collections have come in from Shops at McAlester since the initial payment, bringing the combined 90% total from the city and the county to $1,198,617.64.
“We are excited to seeing this development doing so well,” said McAlester City Manager David Andren. “It is absolutely amazing to have this kind of financial response to this project.
“I don’t think we could have asked for a better first year and they are not done building it out yet; there are still a few stores to fill in,” Andren said.
“If this momentum continues, this TIF should get paid off early, which will be a great boost to the city, not to mention the jobs growth and the additional traffic it brings to the rest of the city.”
McAlester Mayor John Browne agreed.
“So far the TIF has been tremendously successful,” Browne said.
“To make a payment in the million-dollar range in the first year, without all of the stores being open for a year, is a great indicator the TIF will be paid off long before the five years will be reached.”
Browne said Shops at McAlester has been a great thing for the city, generating interest in the addition of more businesses at other sites.
“The people of McAlester love it,” Browne said.
Some of the anchor stores at the site include Hobby Lobby, Ross and TJ Maxx. Ollie’s opened in April with Five Below opening a few months earlier. Chick-fil-A has been another popular addition.
“The Burk Collins group has been tremendous all the way through this,” Browne said. “We look forward to more deals in the future.”
As for the remaining 10% — the portion that was not passed on to Burk Collins and Company, the city’s 10% portion from the time Starbucks opened in March 2022 until the most recent payment for May 2023, totaled $96,905.
Sales tax collection amounts started slower, then continued to climb higher as more stores and other businesses opened at the Shops at McAlester shopping center, at the intersection of Fourteenth Street and U.S. Highway 69, also known as the George Nigh Expressway in McAlester.
