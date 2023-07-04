More young women will soon be crowned to represent the area on the big stage.
The 2024 Miss McAlester and Miss McAlester Outstanding Teen competitions are scheduled for 7 p.m. July 15 at S. Arch Auditorium — with more scholarships and potentially more candidates than in previous years.
“If everything goes as planned, this looks like it will be the biggest one we’ve had in the 13 years I’ve been involved,” said Miss McAlester Director Lori Few.
The Miss McAlester and Miss McAlester’s Outstanding Teen competition is affiliated with Miss Oklahoma and Miss America. The local contest is required to give one scholarship to the winner — but offers one to everyone who competes. The person crowned Miss McAlester receives a $1,500 scholarship, while the Miss McAlester Outstanding Teen receives $1,000.
This year’s competition will also include more scholarships for participants with nearly $16,000 in cash to help empower young women.
“We’re part of Miss America and our whole thing is to provide scholarship dollars and opportunities for young women through empowerment, giving young women the opportunity to understand the value of community service and more,” Few said.
“We work on things like confidence, interview skills, exposing them to different things with community service and going to speak with different civic organizations or classrooms of students to figure out what they’re career path might be based on those experiences,” Few said.
Few has been part of Beta Iota for 15 years and directing Miss McAlester in some capacity for 13 years.
She said the organizations helped provide resources for locals who grew throughout the program.
“We have young women that were part of program that now have their nursing degree, another who earned a doctorate and she’s now a doctor,” Few said. “We’ve had young women that went through our program who are entrepreneurs and now own their business. And it all started in a community where they didn’t know those things were possible.”
Miss McAlester and Miss McAlester Outstanding Teen will serve one year as brand ambassadors, speaking with children and adults in various capacities and attending events before representing the area at next year’s Miss Oklahoma competition.
Candidates compete in several categories — including personal interview, community service initiative, athletic wear, talent, on-stage conversation.
Competitors at last year’s local competition received $24,100 in scholarships, $6,100 in cash scholarships and $18,300 in tuition waivers from nine Oklahoma colleges and universities.
Kylie Martin won the title of Miss McAlester and Aubrey Bailey won the 2023 Miss McAlester Outstanding Teen, as both recently represented the area at the state level.
Martin is a student at Oklahoma State University and said after being crowned that she was grateful for the opportunity to give back to her community.
The McAlester High School graduate said her teacher Ashley Gragg motivated her to look into architecture and she soon afterward started building toward pursuing a career in the field.
She also danced for 12 years at Angie’s Dance Plus in McAlester, giving her confidence in the talent portion of Saturday’s contest at S. Arch Auditorium as she danced to “Young & Beautiful.”
Her social impact is “There’s No Place Like Home- Building Homes for Families in Need” and she is the daughter of Fred and Tonya Ettner and Jeff Martin.
Bailey is a Hartshorne High School student and the daughter of Laci Sewell and Kris and Stephanie Bailey. Her social impact is “Reach Out” and her talent was a dance to “Footloose.”
General admission for this year’s competition costs $12 with tickets on sale and available online at https://www.missmcalester.com/ or on the Miss McAlester Facebook page. Tickets will also be available at the door, with doors set to open at 6 p.m. the night of the competition.
