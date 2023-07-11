Miss Mcalester 2023

Candidates will take the stage in a competition to be crowned as the McAlester-area representatives for Miss Oklahoma and Miss Oklahoma Teen.

The 2024 Miss McAlester and Miss McAlester Teen competitions are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. July 15 at S. Arch Auditorium — with 17 candidates set to compete.

The Miss McAlester and Miss McAlester Teen competition is affiliated with Miss Oklahoma and Miss America. The local contest is required to give one scholarship to the winner — but offers one to everyone who competes. The person crowned Miss McAlester receives a $1,500 scholarship, while the Miss McAlester Teen receives $1,000.

This year’s competition will also include more scholarships for participants with nearly $16,000 in cash to help empower young women.

Miss McAlester and Miss McAlester Outstanding Teen will serve one year as brand ambassadors, speaking with children and adults in various capacities and attending events before representing the area at next year’s Miss Oklahoma competition.

General admission for this year’s competition costs $12 with tickets on sale and available online at https://www.missmcalester.com/ or on the Miss McAlester Facebook page. Tickets will also be available at the door, with doors set to open at 6 p.m. the night of the competition.

Beta Iota of Epsilon Sigma Alpha International has sponsored the event since 1979 and Miss McAlester 2016 Dr. Camryn Sanders Lopez will serve as emcee at this year’s event.

Candidates compete in the following phases with percentage of the total score in parentheses:

• Private Interview (30%)

• On Stage Conversation (10%)

• Health & Fitness (20%)

• Talent/HERStory (20%)

• Evening Gown (20%)

Each delegate is required to have a Community Service Initiative, which she promotes during her year as a titleholder to spread awareness throughout the surrounding area.

The Miss McAlester Organization will award $15,800 in cash scholarships, plus $30,960 in-kind tuition scholarships will be made available from eight different colleges and universities across Oklahoma — totaling $46,760.00.

Teen delegates include:

Victoria Hall

Parents: George & Elizabeth Hall

School: Pittsburg High School

CSI: Emergent E

Talent: Jazz Dance

Ava Aldridge

Parents: Tyler & Megan Fassino

School: McAlester High School

CSI: Body Positivity

Talent: Vocal

Brianna Villanueva

Parents: Jerry & Jennifer Allen

School: Epic Charter School

CSI: Rising Warriors

Talent: Jazz Dance

Paysann Proctor

Parents: Randy & Eugenia Proctor

School: Lakewood Christian School

CSI: Childhood Mental Health Awareness

Talent: Lyrical Dance

Emmyaree Beck

Parents: Kyle & Rachel Mullins

School: Savanna High School

CSI: Social Media Mindset

Talent: Jazz Dance

Kathryn Howry

Parent: Kathleen Howry

School: McAlester High School

CSI: 30x30 Initiative

Talent: Jazz Dance

Annabel Grantham

Parents: Amanda Grantham, Eric Grantham

School: McAlester High School

CSI: Running for the Youth

Talent: Jazz Dance

Brylee Leibfried

Parents: James & Jordan Haley, Eric Leibfried

School: McAlester High School

CSI: Reach Out

Talent: Contemporary Dance

Joelea King

Parents: Lindsey Sutherland and the late Wade King

School: Hartshorne High School

CSI: Farmers Are the Future

Talent: Jazz Dance

Aspen Kelley

Parents: Randell & Cheryl Kelley

School: McAlester High School

CSI: Story Time with Aspen

Talent: Musical Theatre Dance

Sophie Eaton

Parents: Trent & Aimee Hardaway

School: McAlester High School

CSI: When I Awake

Talent: Flute Solo

Miss McAlester delegates include:

Parris Wingo

Parents: Evan & Rachell Jones, and Justin Wingo

School: Eufaula High School

CSI: Art of Survival

Talent: Lyrical Dance

Jadyn McKelvey

Parents: Sean & Leigh Ann McKelvey

School: Northeastern State University

CSI: The Importance of Healthy Habits

Talent: Monologue

Sadie Rhyne

Parents: Sam & Kelly Rhyne

School: Kiowa High School

CSI: You’ve Got a Friend in Me

Talent: Tap Dance

Alyson Dusenberry

Parents: Kyle & Brenna Dusenberry

School: McAlester High School

CSI: Embracing the Elderly

Talent: Hip-Hop Dance

Hensley Kidd

Parents: Alisha Kidd, James Baker, and

the late Shawn Kidd

School: Pittsburg High School

CSI: Kidd Strong

Talent: Jazz Dance

Gabbi Anderson

Parents: Terren & Shinista Anderson

School: University of Oklahoma

CSI: Performing Through Anxiety

Talent: Vocal/Piano Performance

