Candidates will take the stage in a competition to be crowned as the McAlester-area representatives for Miss Oklahoma and Miss Oklahoma Teen.
The 2024 Miss McAlester and Miss McAlester Teen competitions are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. July 15 at S. Arch Auditorium — with 17 candidates set to compete.
The Miss McAlester and Miss McAlester Teen competition is affiliated with Miss Oklahoma and Miss America. The local contest is required to give one scholarship to the winner — but offers one to everyone who competes. The person crowned Miss McAlester receives a $1,500 scholarship, while the Miss McAlester Teen receives $1,000.
This year’s competition will also include more scholarships for participants with nearly $16,000 in cash to help empower young women.
Miss McAlester and Miss McAlester Outstanding Teen will serve one year as brand ambassadors, speaking with children and adults in various capacities and attending events before representing the area at next year’s Miss Oklahoma competition.
General admission for this year’s competition costs $12 with tickets on sale and available online at https://www.missmcalester.com/ or on the Miss McAlester Facebook page. Tickets will also be available at the door, with doors set to open at 6 p.m. the night of the competition.
Beta Iota of Epsilon Sigma Alpha International has sponsored the event since 1979 and Miss McAlester 2016 Dr. Camryn Sanders Lopez will serve as emcee at this year’s event.
Candidates compete in the following phases with percentage of the total score in parentheses:
• Private Interview (30%)
• On Stage Conversation (10%)
• Health & Fitness (20%)
• Talent/HERStory (20%)
• Evening Gown (20%)
Each delegate is required to have a Community Service Initiative, which she promotes during her year as a titleholder to spread awareness throughout the surrounding area.
The Miss McAlester Organization will award $15,800 in cash scholarships, plus $30,960 in-kind tuition scholarships will be made available from eight different colleges and universities across Oklahoma — totaling $46,760.00.
Teen delegates include:
Victoria Hall
Parents: George & Elizabeth Hall
School: Pittsburg High School
CSI: Emergent E
Talent: Jazz Dance
Ava Aldridge
Parents: Tyler & Megan Fassino
School: McAlester High School
CSI: Body Positivity
Talent: Vocal
Brianna Villanueva
Parents: Jerry & Jennifer Allen
School: Epic Charter School
CSI: Rising Warriors
Talent: Jazz Dance
Paysann Proctor
Parents: Randy & Eugenia Proctor
School: Lakewood Christian School
CSI: Childhood Mental Health Awareness
Talent: Lyrical Dance
Emmyaree Beck
Parents: Kyle & Rachel Mullins
School: Savanna High School
CSI: Social Media Mindset
Talent: Jazz Dance
Kathryn Howry
Parent: Kathleen Howry
School: McAlester High School
CSI: 30x30 Initiative
Talent: Jazz Dance
Annabel Grantham
Parents: Amanda Grantham, Eric Grantham
School: McAlester High School
CSI: Running for the Youth
Talent: Jazz Dance
Brylee Leibfried
Parents: James & Jordan Haley, Eric Leibfried
School: McAlester High School
CSI: Reach Out
Talent: Contemporary Dance
Joelea King
Parents: Lindsey Sutherland and the late Wade King
School: Hartshorne High School
CSI: Farmers Are the Future
Talent: Jazz Dance
Aspen Kelley
Parents: Randell & Cheryl Kelley
School: McAlester High School
CSI: Story Time with Aspen
Talent: Musical Theatre Dance
Sophie Eaton
Parents: Trent & Aimee Hardaway
School: McAlester High School
CSI: When I Awake
Talent: Flute Solo
Miss McAlester delegates include:
Parris Wingo
Parents: Evan & Rachell Jones, and Justin Wingo
School: Eufaula High School
CSI: Art of Survival
Talent: Lyrical Dance
Jadyn McKelvey
Parents: Sean & Leigh Ann McKelvey
School: Northeastern State University
CSI: The Importance of Healthy Habits
Talent: Monologue
Sadie Rhyne
Parents: Sam & Kelly Rhyne
School: Kiowa High School
CSI: You’ve Got a Friend in Me
Talent: Tap Dance
Alyson Dusenberry
Parents: Kyle & Brenna Dusenberry
School: McAlester High School
CSI: Embracing the Elderly
Talent: Hip-Hop Dance
Hensley Kidd
Parents: Alisha Kidd, James Baker, and
the late Shawn Kidd
School: Pittsburg High School
CSI: Kidd Strong
Talent: Jazz Dance
Gabbi Anderson
Parents: Terren & Shinista Anderson
School: University of Oklahoma
CSI: Performing Through Anxiety
Talent: Vocal/Piano Performance
