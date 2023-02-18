Miller “Bo” Newman cared a lot about his community, exemplified by his advocacy for things he considered important.
That covered a wide area, including advocating for civil rights as the longtime president of the Pittsburg County Chapter of the NAACP as well as state NAACP president.
Newman died Sept. 19, 2021, at his home in McAlester, surrounded by his family, following a long illness.
During his lifetime, he touched his community in many ways.
Newman played a leadership role in organizing the Juneteenth celebration in McAlester, now held annually at Hunter Park.
He also served as a volunteer during preparations for the Pittsburg County Community Thanksgiving Dinner. He would don a pair of rubber gloves every year to debone turkeys or do anything else needed to prepare the annual community dinner, made available to everyone in Pittsburg County who wants to participate.
In his professional life, Newman served as union president of the branch of the United Auto Workers that represented the former aircraft manufacturing facility in McAlester. It’s been known by several names, including North American Rockwell, Boeing and Spirit before closing in 2021.
McAlester Mayor John Browne spoke of Newman’s years of service to others.
“Bo dedicated his life to representing people through his union and the NAACP,” Browne said Friday. “He never backed down from taking a leadership position and he always put others’ interests ahead of his own.
“He always kept a very positive demeanor throughout his life,” said Browne. “It was rare to see him without a smile on his face.”
Newman left the legacy of lifetime of advocacy when he died, but his community soon took steps to see that his legacy is remembered.
Those steps included planting a tree in his honor. Newman’s family and friends gathered with Browne in 2022 for a tree-planting ceremony to honor Newman for his many years of service.
Among his many activities, Newman served as longtime chairman of the Pittsburg County Holiday Commission. Members plan and host activities annually to honor the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
“Since he was chairman of the Pittsburg County Holiday Commission and for all of his work in the community, we wanted to honor his legacy and his work for the community and for the state of Oklahoma,” said Rev. Anthony Washington of the Mount Triumph Baptist Church in McAlester.
They decided the best way to do so would be to plant a tree is his honor. They chose a Sumard oak, described as a strong and stately tree with brilliant autumn colors.
They selected Thunderbird Park, near the Newman family home, as the best site to plant the tree. Newman’s wife, Alice, with other family members, were among those attending the ceremony.
A stone monument at the tree’s base reads “In Loving Memory of Miller ‘Bo’ Newman, Pittsburg County Holiday Commission, May 19, 2022.”
Newman spoke to the News-Capital in 2020, noting the revived interest in the civil rights movement following the death of George Floyd under a policeman’s knee in Minneapolis. He disavowed the rioting and looting that occurred in some places, but felt encouraged by the many people who peacefully protested.
“There are so many people, all races and colors,” Newman said. “This is what America’s supposed to look like.
“They shouldn’t just be looking for justice for me and you,” he said. “There’s got to be justice for all of us.”
Browne said he got to know Newman years before becoming mayor of McAlester. They first became acquainted when Browne served as the local president of the National Association of Letter Carriers, then moved up to become its statewide president.
Around the same time, Newman served as state president of the NAACP.
“That’s when I got to know him,” Browne said. They also were both very much involved with the Democrat Party, Browne recalled.
“He was a great guy who always cared for people and spent a large part of his life trying to make things better for working people and people of color,” said Browne.
“I definitely considered him a friend, a mentor, someone I had great respect for,” Browne said. “The world is a worse place for losing him.”
Recalling Newman’s many years of service, the mayor summarized his feelings about his longtime friend.
“He was a great man,” said Browne.
