This summer, Jackson Heathcock from McAlester, Ok. will join outstanding middle school students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic and career-oriented development experience, Junior National Young Leaders Conference in Washington D.C.
The Junior National Young Leaders Conference is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs (www.envisionexperience.com) that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.
Jackson was nominated to attend the Junior National Young Leaders Conference by his seventh grade Social Studies teacher, Mr. Gray at Puterbaugh Middle School. In addition to participating in student government, Jackson is also passionate about sports and plays football and baseball for his local school, the McAlester Buffalos. After high school Jackson plans to attend a university and remain active in student government. He aspires to become a successful CEO/entrepreneur who leads and owns his own corporation. With his dreams of becoming a successful leader and businessman, Jackson is excited for this opportunity to gain the hands-on experience, knowledge, and skills to fulfill his dreams.
“As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited for Jackson Heathcock to meet, work, and collaborate with other high-aspiring students from across the country,” said Amanda Freitag Thomas, SVP for Envision. “Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people, and grow. Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all of our programs. At the Junior National Young Leaders Conference, students build the confidence and skills needed to excel in high school, college, and the workplace. They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people, which, given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success.”
For over 35 years, Envision by WorldStrides has empowered extraordinary students to become their best selves through programs that enable them to discover their passion, explore a career, and positively impact their world. In 2018, Envision became part of the WorldStrides family. The largest provider of educational travel and experiences in the United States, WorldStrides works with over 50,000 educators each year to help more than 550,000 students see the world—and themselves—in new ways.
• Share your favorite photos and organization news in an email to editor@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.