McAlester’s first escape room takes a journey through history to find a stolen relic.
A team gets one hour to solve 22 clues and puzzles in Dr. Death’s Doom Room, which opened in January in McAlester, on a quest to find a magic brick inscribed with Spell 151 from the Book of the Dead.
“This is a game about your brains and not your brawn,” Jason Kirkpatrick said. “Dr. Heim knew you were coming. He knew that you’re looking for this magic brick. He’s hidden it because he wanted to keep it safe.”
Each team searches the office of Dr. Heim, based on Aribert Ferdinand Heim, the World War II Nazi known as Dr. Death, for the clues to find the brick before the spell curses the world.
Kirkpatrick, Patrick Brooks, and Steven Caudill opened the escape room through Timebomb Immersive Entertainment.
The three started on the project last summer and originally planned to open by Halloween while operating normal business during the day.
“We finished up around November,” Brooks said. “We were doing 15-hour days. We didn’t know what we got ourselves into and we were trying to do it on a shoestring budget.”
A large majority of the props used in the escape room came from what the three already had or made.
Ghosts that circle the room after one clue is solved is operated by a motor of a hoverboard. Another part seen is made from a toilet plunger. Some Egyptian art seen in the room was gifted to Brooks. Electronics used are parts gathered from Brooks’ years in business as a computer repair technician.
“There’s nothing in this room that has been purchased for what you’re seeing it do,” Brooks said. “It’s all real fabrication.”
Magnets, lasers, and other things used to unlock clues can also be controlled by employees behind the scenes.
“In the event they are sitting there, fumbling with it, and getting frustrated with it, I can hit a button and it does the same thing” Brooks said.
According to Kirkpatrick, a successful team will be able to finish the escape room with only three clues, meaning the team can get help on only three clues.
“If you do go past three, you’re no longer in the running to win the game,” Kirkpatrick said.
The men hope the success of their first escape room will launch their business plans of immersive entertainment.
“We’re going to go beyond escape rooms,” Brooks said.
Kirkpatrick gave examples of using immersive entertainment to help tell stories at museums and other venues that want to tell a story.
The men also want to use their storytelling to help children use their minds and channel their creativity.
“We’re going to focus on technology, science, and engineering, but adding art, music, and philosophy to it,” Kirkpatrick said.
Doctor Doom’s Escape Room is located at 1 S. Main St. in McAlester. The room is available seven days a week. Reservations can be made by calling 918-424-9700.
More information can be found on the escape room’s Facebook page, Doom Room Live Action Adventure.
