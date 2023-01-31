Aviation is soaring at McAlester Public Schools.
MPS STEM teacher Amy Shaw said the program continues lifting students to new heights, and the district will host at least 12 schools on Feb. 18 for a Beyond Aviation Conference.
“We’re not just talking about airports and airplanes — we’re talking about space and NASA and whole lot more than just typical aviation,” Shaw said. “This is something you want to learn about. The feeder schools and the kids that are interested will get a chance to come check out our simulators and everything.”
Shaw said the conference is closed to the public and will include hands-on STEM learning with several students in McAlester’s advanced classes helping to teach.
She said the students showed excitement to get started with the conference.
Schools attending the conference include Durant, Madill, Seminole, Weleetka, and more.
Shaw said schools will break into groups, with those closer in proximity attending the first session and the remaining schools attending the later session.
The Oklahoma Wing of Civil Air Patrol is set to present to the students various aspects of aviation. Oklahoma’s Civil Air Patrol is headquartered at Tinker Air Force Base with more than 650 cadet and adult members across 16 Oklahoma locations.
Oklahoma’s CAP performs three missions: providing emergency services; offering cadet programs for youth; and providing aerospace education for CAP members and the public.
Public Service Company of Oklahoma is scheduled to demonstrate some relevant operations, with Shaw saying the conference shows McAlester is the aeronautics hub for southeast Oklahoma.
“This is kind of a big deal for around here because kids might not be used to this level of aeronautic excellence,” Shaw said.
MHS started offering aviation in 2018, added aeronautics I in fall 2019 through a partnership with the Aircraft Owners & Pilots Association, and added aeronautics II in fall 2020.
Students learn terminology and about parts for planes and unmanned aircraft through the first two aeronautics courses. Courses also introduce students to possible career paths in the growing aeronautics industry.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the 2020 medium pay for airline and commercial pilots was $130,440 annually — and predicts 11-percent employment growth in the field from 2020-2030.
Boeing’s latest Pilot and Technician Outlook predicts 612,000 new pilots and 626,000 new maintenance technicians over the next 20 years.
McAlester’s program expanded to offer four flight simulators and 10 drones to the more than 80 enrolled students.
MPS partnered last spring with Tango Flight, Inc. to become just one of three programs across the state to offer a program teaching students how to build and fly an airplane.
Tango Flight, Inc., which started in 2016, is an educational nonprofit that aims to inspire the next generation of engineers, pilots, aviation mechanics and technicians.
McAlester was already one of five Oklahoma schools participating in the “You Can Fly” four-year curriculum AOPA developed.
Oklahoma is ranked third for implementing AOPA curriculum with more than 30 schools participating after several years of the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission advocating for it.
McAlester is also among five schools named “Aviation High Schools of Excellence” after the commission was awarded a Federal Aviation Administration Workforce Development Grant in late 2021.
