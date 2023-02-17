McAlester High School student Reed Marcum was recognized in the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Wednesday by Reps. Jim Grego and David Smith. Pictured from left to right: Rep. David Smith, Reed’s father Jim Marcum, Reed Marcum, Reed’s niece Kalleigh Tarron, Reed’s mother Angie Miller, Reed’s 4-H Instructor Greg Owens, and Rep. Jim Grego. Rep. Jay Steagall, R-Yukon is pictured in the background.