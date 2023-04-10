McAlester school board members opened applications for an open seat.
The McAlester Public Schools Board of Education voted Monday to open applications to fill an expired term left vacant after Scott Walker recently resigned from the board.
"We thank Mr. Walker for his time here and his work in our community and for McAlester Public Schools," MPS Board President Joy Tribbey said.
Board members approved opening applications for the District 1 seat.
Deadline to submit an application is Monday, May 1.
Officials said anyone who lives in District No. 1 and is interested in serving on the board can request an application from Lori Few via email at lfew@mcalester.k12.ok.us, or in-person at MPS Central Office at 200 E. Adams Ave. in McAlester.
A board seat map is available online at https://www.mcalester.k12.ok.us/280151_2.
Board members shall appoint someone to fill a vacancy, according to 26 O.S. § 26-13A-110.
Oklahoma law states anyone appointed to fill a school board vacancy “in the first half of the term of office for the board position shall serve only until the next succeeding election.” Then, the office will be placed on the ballot for the next regular election.
A new board member appointed to fill the unexpired term shall serve the balance of the unexpired term. This defers from elected members, who shall begin terms at the next regular board meeting after the election.
If a board doesn’t fill a vacancy within 60 days after declaring a seat vacant, the board shall call a special election to fill the vacancy for the unexpired term.
Oklahoma law states eligible candidates must have resided in the district for at least six months preceding the first day of the filing period and be a registered voter at an address in the district for at least six months preceding the the first day of the filing period.
Candidates must have received a high school diploma or certificate of high school equivalency.
Scott Walker said he is humbled to serve on the McAlester school board.
McAlester Public Schools Board of Education members voted Monday to appoint the Shared Blessings executive director to fill an unexpired term.
Board members appointed Walker in February to fill an unexpired term after Rachel Gronwald resigned her seat to spend more time with family and pursue other projects.
Walker also resigned last month as executive director of Shared Blessings, a nonprofit ministry in McAlester that offers several services to individuals, families, schools and others in the McAlester area. He also resigned the same role for the Hope House, the women’s shelter that started 13 years ago and became part of Shared Blessings in 2018.
Shared Blessings’ Board of Directors named Director of Operations Joey Clark as the interim executive director.
