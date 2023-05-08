McAlester seniors Reed Marcum and Kynli Jones represent McAlester as 4-H State Ambassadors and will get to wear graduation regalia after board members approved a new policy.
Marcum told McAlester Public Schools Board of Education members Monday that Oklahoma 4-H only has 24 state ambassadors across the state and roughly 10 new ones get selected after each graduating class. He said that distinction combined with the organization's focus on academics called for the board to allow McAlester's 4-H State Ambassadors to wear sashes during commencement ceremonies.
"The big thing with 4-H is that it is an academic organization," Marcum said. "It's recognized by the school in McAlester and that's the big thing with graduation attire, it has to be academic."
Marcum organizes several local charitable events through 4-H projects with help from friends, family and volunteers.
Reed, his mother, Angie Miller, and his stepfather, McAlester attorney J. Michael Miller, organize the annual Christmas Toy Giveaway, Book Bag Giveaway, silent auctions and more to benefit people in need throughout the community.
He also became the fourth state 4-H Hall of Fame inductee from Pittsburg County. Lexey Lerblance became the first such honoree from the county in 2016, followed by Brandi Moore in 2018, and Serena Woodard in 2019.
"So far, academically through 4-H, I've accumulated over $19,000 worth in scholarship money," Marcum said.
McAlester school board members voted to allow 4-H State Ambassadors to wear sashes during graduation.
"Thank you, Reed, for that and thank you for what you've done in our community," MPS Board President Joy Tribbey said.
McAlester’s student-parent handbook details commencement guidelines.
Students should wear a long pant, a shirt with a collar and tie, or a dress, or long pants and a blouse under graduation garb. Regular street shoes, boots and dress style slides can be worn, while tennis shoes and flip flops are not allowed.
School policy bars any decoration of the mortarboard and gown unless the student received prior approval from the Indian Education Director.
Native American students may wear “modest, culturally appropriate adornment” for graduation ceremonies, including eagle feathers and graduation chords issued by tribes.
Students must not carry anything during the ceremony and any student disrupting the ceremony will be removed from the premises, per policy.
Inappropriate behavior in the last weeks of school might result in a student being barred from participating in the ceremony. Any student faced with pending legal action will not be allowed to participate.
“Commencement is the most prestigious occasion of high school and one of the greatest days in a senior’s life,” the policy states. “We must emphasize the importance of appropriate behavior at the public recognition of McAlester High School’s graduating class. Each graduate and his or her family are entitled to a dignified and formal ceremony that honors the achievements of every senior. It would be unfortunate to have to remove a student from the commencement ceremony or to be forced to terminate the proceedings early.”
School policy also lists the following as the only approved cords, sashes and collars for graduates to wear:
• Valedictorian: Purple Cord
• Salutatorian: Royal Blue Cord
• Academic All-State: Green Cord
• National Merit Scholar: Burgundy Cord
• Oklahoma Academic Scholar: Orange Cord
• Oklahoma FFA State Degree: Blue and Gold Cord
• Oklahoma Indian Honor Society: Turquoise Cord
• Honor Society: Gold Sash
• National Vocational Technical Society: Silver Sash
• Oklahoma 4-H State Ambassador: White Sash
• International Thespian Society: White Collar
The McAlester High School Class of 2023 is set to walk the stage with ceremonies to start at 10 a.m. May 20 at First National Field at Hook Eales Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.