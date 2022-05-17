The search is over.
McAlester Public Schools Board of Education members unanimously voted during Tuesday's special meeting to hire Dr. Robert Steeber as the district's next superintendent.
Board President Joy Tribbey moved to make the hire, then every board member seconded the motion before all voted to approve hiring the 32-year educator.
"I'm humbled by this experience and I'm honored to come to this community," Steeber said. "I just want to produce the best opportunity for every student."
Steeber graduated from Ft. Gibson High School in 1984 and earned a bachelor’s degree in 1990 from East Central University, where he also played baseball.
He started as an educator in Oklahoma before moving to Texas in 1996 and has served many roles — baseball coach, math teacher, assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent, superintendent and more.
Steeber comes to McAlester from Grand Prairie (Texas) Independent School District, where he served eight years as Assistant Superintendent of Human Capital. He was responsible for primary staffing via data analysis across the district's 38 campuses serving 30,000 students.
He said the McAlester position enticed him because he wanted to be a superintendent again after retiring as a Texas educator — and it seemed somewhat of a homecoming with his wife, Deana, being from Hugo.
"It feels like a return home," Steeber said.
Steeber earned a master’s in education administration from Southeastern Oklahoma State University in 2001 and a doctorate in education administration in 2008 from Texas A&M University-Commerce.
He was the superintendent at S&S Consolidated Independent School District in Texas from 2008 to 2011 and at Athens (Texas) from 2011 to 2012. Steeber then joined the Education Service Center as Region 11 Deputy Executive Director for two years before joining the Grand Prairie district.
Steeber replaces Randy Hughes, who announced he will retire at the end of this school year as the superintendent at McAlester. Tribbey said board members are confident Steeber can help the district continue moving forward.
"The charisma, the love for education and wanting to work with Randy to see through the transition with the admin team was great because it was like he said 'I want people to see that I don't want to fix things that aren't broken,'" Tribbey said.
Hughes spent the majority of his nearly 40-year education career as a teacher, coach, and administrator at McAlester. He inherited financial uncertainty when he started July 1, 2016 as superintendent and has credited district administration for getting the district on better financial standing since.
School board members hired the Oklahoma State School Board Association to facilitate the search to replace Hughes — hosting a series of focus groups with community stakeholders and getting input on desired search criteria.
Community leaders in a focus group said they believe Hughes “righted the ship” and referenced school bond propositions district voters recently approved — including a a $34.9 million bond initiative for construction of a new middle school nearly 80% of voters in the MPS district approved.
Board members said they're excited to have Steeber lead the district and thanked Hughes for his service.
“I have nothing but respect for Mr. Hughes,” Tribbey said. “I am extremely grateful for his love of this area that brought him back to McAlester. He helped our community, and he got our district back on track. He was able to bring the community and district together, as well as provide McAlester Public Schools with a strong, effective and united team. He is a Buffalo through and through.”
