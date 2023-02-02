Aughtum Lovett said she learned a lot now in her second semester of an internship at Auld Dentistry in McAlester.
The McAlester High School senior said the growing internship program gives her a foot in the door for in her career — and the most interesting part of it was cosmetic dentistry.
“It’s cool getting to watch the patient because it’s a long process that starts with how their teeth look originally and later down the line you see them come back with a whole new smile,” Lovett said. “It’s great. They feel way more confident afterward.”
Lovett is among 86 MHS interns at 34 businesses in a program designed to help students find their path.
Assistant Superintendent of Business & Operations Paula Meadows started the program based on ideas from several similar ones throughout the state with 30 students participating in the first year. Meadows said she enjoys seeing students try new things and is thankful for community support of the program.
“The program has grown and I see kids go do what they think they want to do and some kids think ‘yes, this is it’ but there’s others who might do three different internships before they figure out what they want to do,” Meadows said.
Curt Dixon, who now heads the program, said he views success as helping students find their path.
He said students do journal entries about their experiences that help them find what career options they prefer and his favorite part is interacting with students about their paths.
“It’s a fun conversation to have with them and then seeing them perform tasks on site, it’s really neat seeing what our interns are getting to do,” Dixon said.
Lovett, who plans to attend Rose State College and become a dental hygienist, said some X-ray images and interesting cases made the internship a fun experience while giving her roughly 250 hours by the end of the year.
Abigail Estrada said she enjoys the internship — getting experience at McAlester Regional Health Center’s labor and delivery unit in the first semester before switching to Auld Dentistry to finish this year.
She said most of her experience at the hospital included observing C-sections and natural births, mothers meeting their children and more. Estrada said it was a memorable experience and she switched to try something new before attending Rose State College after high school.
Owen Barlow said his first semester at First Realty went well and he learned a lot before switching to Auld Dentistry in the second semester. He said watching someone get a crown was interesting and
“It’s interesting,” Barlow said. “I think personal care is important so being able to help people take care of their teeth is very important. I get to help people and I really like being able to help people any way that I can.”
Noah McCarty said he wasn’t interested in being a realtor for his career before being an intern last semester at First Realty.
He said the internship included sitting in on some closings, touring houses, helping show houses and more with a family-type atmosphere that led him to consider being a realtor.
“They were like family and pushed me to strive for the best for myself,” said McCarty, who plans to major in business at Oklahoma State University. “Then they pushed me to get real estate license and I love doing this.”
Ashley Cathey said she got hands-on learning in the first semester with elderly care and then basics at the emergency room at McAlester Regional Health Center.
Cathey, whose parents work int he medical field, said healthcare is her passion and she hopes to bring new skills she learned in the internship.
“A skill I learned in the internship was the art of listening,” Cathey said. “Truly listening to what they have to say and taking what they say and caring for them, you really have to do that.”
