Lots of gamers competed in the first state qualifier hosted at McAlester High School.
Eleven schools competed in the first Oklahoma Scholastic Esports state qualifier tournament MHS ever hosted Friday at Lucy Smith Center in the Southeast Smash Bros. qualifier.
“I think it’s been a huge success,” said Amy Shaw, McAlester STEM teacher and esports coach. “The event itself has been stressful at times, just because this is a huge event for us to be putting on. But the kids have been wonderful.”
More than 150 schools participate in OKSE — which regulates gameplay and tournaments, and sets academic standards for students to be eligible to participate.
Qualifier tournaments occur each month and two McAlester gamers previously qualified for the OKSE Smash Bros. state tournament — which is scheduled for April 1 at Southwestern Oklahoma State University.
McAlester hosted 11 teams Friday, including Atoka, Broken Bow, Buffalo Valley, Glenpool, Hugo, Idabel, Panama, Poteau, Spiro, Tushka, and Weleetka.
Ralph Pardillo placed second in the Broken Bow qualifier in December to clinch a state spot and continues playing to improve his seeding.
He nearly won the McAlester regional after dropping a 3-2 loss in the first match against Poteau, beating the consolation winner and then coming back with a 3-2 win against Poteau in the second to force a decisive frame. But he fell just short in a 2-1 loss in the third match to take silver.
Shaw said she liked how McAlester gamers competed across the board.
“I’m a happy coach,” Shaw said. “I don’t know what else I could want, except for all of them to qualify.”
Competitive gaming started decades ago before developing into the popular and large esports industry.
MPS Board of Education members unanimously approved a motion in 2021 to create a high school esports team.
Shaw, who is also the OKSE Southeast Director, said more than 100 students wanted to join last year, but she could only accept competitive gamers.
Grants and other funding helped pay for gaming computers, equipment and a large screen at the Lucy Smith Center.
Shaw said she enjoyed having McAlester staff stop by and take in the atmosphere and learn more about the esports program.
She said staff also asked if they could help and volunteered in several ways.
Shaw said she is excited for the gamers and hopes more qualify for state.
Then she hopes to continue growing esports in McAlester with more gamers, equipment and a bigger space as gaming becomes more popular at the school.
“If it continues to grow, I’ll need an assistant coach...that way we could get at least two more games and add to the roster, and potentially, between 15 and 20 kids,” Shaw said. She said the program would need a bigger space and more equipment as the sport grows.
Shaw also thanked sponsors for helping make the tournament possible.
