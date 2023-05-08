McAlester High School announces the Class of 2023 valedictorian and salutatorian.

Valedictorian — Abigail Brown

Parents: Greg and April Brown

Siblings: Addison and Cassie Brown, Dexter and Lauren Brown

Activities:

Golf — 4 years

Student Council — 4 years

Yearbook — 2 years

National Honor Society — 2 years

MHS Prom Committee — 2 years

First Baptist Church of McAlester, MacStudents — 6 years

Future Plans: Attend the University of Arkansas

Major in Accounting and a Minor in Supply Chain Management

Other noteworthy items:

Student Council Student Body President (2023)

Student Council Student Body Vice President (2022)

Student Council Student Body Secretary (2021-2022)

2x State qualifier for Golf

Salutatorian — Kynli Jones

Parents: Haskell and Kristy Melton, Nick and Marci Jones

Siblings: Sayler Melton, Ellisyn Melton, Kooper Jones

Activities: Softball (4 years)

Basketball (4 years)

4-H (9 years)

National Honor Society (2 years)

Yearbook (4 years)

Future Plans: Plan to attend the University of Oklahoma and major in Pharmacy

Other Noteworthy items:

High School Heisman School Winner

4-H Key Club

Oklahoma 4-H State Ambassador

Coca-Cola Scholars Semi-Finalist

Beta Iota of ESA Senior High Outstanding Youth Award

Was accepted into President’s Community Scholars at OU (for involvement in community service and leadership) and the OU PharmD Early Assurance Program

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you