McAlester High School announces the Class of 2023 valedictorian and salutatorian.
Valedictorian — Abigail Brown
Parents: Greg and April Brown
Siblings: Addison and Cassie Brown, Dexter and Lauren Brown
Activities:
Golf — 4 years
Student Council — 4 years
Yearbook — 2 years
National Honor Society — 2 years
MHS Prom Committee — 2 years
First Baptist Church of McAlester, MacStudents — 6 years
Future Plans: Attend the University of Arkansas
Major in Accounting and a Minor in Supply Chain Management
Other noteworthy items:
Student Council Student Body President (2023)
Student Council Student Body Vice President (2022)
Student Council Student Body Secretary (2021-2022)
2x State qualifier for Golf
Salutatorian — Kynli Jones
Parents: Haskell and Kristy Melton, Nick and Marci Jones
Siblings: Sayler Melton, Ellisyn Melton, Kooper Jones
Activities: Softball (4 years)
Basketball (4 years)
4-H (9 years)
National Honor Society (2 years)
Yearbook (4 years)
Future Plans: Plan to attend the University of Oklahoma and major in Pharmacy
Other Noteworthy items:
High School Heisman School Winner
4-H Key Club
Oklahoma 4-H State Ambassador
Coca-Cola Scholars Semi-Finalist
Beta Iota of ESA Senior High Outstanding Youth Award
Was accepted into President’s Community Scholars at OU (for involvement in community service and leadership) and the OU PharmD Early Assurance Program
