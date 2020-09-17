Cornerstone Creations, Department of GFWC OK McAlester Fortnightly Club, began their fall meetings at Chaddick Park, in the safety of social distancing, to distribute 2020-2022 Yearbooks while collecting dues; brief members of upcoming GFWC events, and collect snack and school supplies for the Youth Emergency Center (YES). Greg Contraras, YES Director said, "Many thanks to this group for your yearly donations. The children appreciate everything." Shown l_r seated: Rita Sanders, Past GFWC OK State President; Linda Navratil, Cornerstone Director; Vicky Bolte, Cornerstone Vice Director; back row: Cindy Henrichs; Megan Ciolli, McAlester Fortnightly President; Terry Yates, Treasurer Cornerstone and GFWC OK SE District. Photo by Angie Sellmeyer