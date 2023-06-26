Jason Strickland said the McAlester Community Theatre wanted to do something big for its 25th season.
The MCT president said the organization wanted to celebrate its 25th season and embarked on the high-flying production of Tarzan that will bring an enchanting score and story to McAlester with four shows this week.
“It’s the biggest show we’ve ever done,” Strickland said.
Tarzan is a stage adaptation of the classic story by Edgar Rice Burroughs and the Disney animated film of the same name. The musical follows the adventures of Tarzan, a young boy raised by gorillas in the African jungle after his parents die in a tragic shipwreck. Tarzan grows up as part of the gorilla family, but starts to question his place in the world as he becomes a young man.
A group of explorers arrives in the jungle and Tarzan forms a deep connection with adventurous young woman Jane Porter as they navigate challenges of love, identity, and the clash between civilization and the wild.
Famed artist Phil Collins composed and recorded songs integrated with Mark Mancina’s score that incorporates new songs and beloved classics from the Disney film.
The Tarzan soundtrack was released on May 18, 1999 and peaked at #5 on the Billboard 200 during the film’s theatrical run. The album reached double platinum status in the U.S. and sold 2,586,000 copies as of April 2014.
The production also utilizes innovative set designs that bring lush jungle to life on stage while actors perform aerial stunts.
“Flying is definitely the most unique part of the show,” Strickland said with a chuckle. “This show has flying all throughout the show and being able to choreograph the effects that are taking place in the air. And the choreography that’s taking place on the stage has been a challenge. But when you see the final product, it’s really gonna make it come to life because of those effects.”
MCT’s production of Tarzan is set for a three-day production on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the S. Arch Thompson Auditorium at 201 E. Adams Ave. in McAlester.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with attendees taking seats at 7 p.m. before a 7:30 p.m. start to the shows on Thursday and Friday.
MCT will have shows on Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $20 and are available at the door or at https://buy.ticketstothecity.com/purchase.php?event_id=12790&fbclid=IwAR1rCvNzxkvO426_IG1Gr0MSxmJBZt6SGagosE6s5bl9eHhSIuGlM12UEPo.
McAlester News-Capital readers can use a coupon code MNC23 to receive $5 off the ticket price for online sales.
Strickland is a lifelong McAlester resident and McAlester High School graduate who has worked 19 years inside S. Arch Auditorium.
He was part of productions on Beauty and the Beast, Hello Dolly, and Wizard of Oz under the direction of Dr. Cynthia Perkins and started working with MCT in 2016 before being appointed to social media manager in 2017. Strickland joined the MCT Board of Directors in 2018 and was elected as MCT president in 2022.
Strickland has worked with MCT as technical director, assistant director, and director on several productions. MCT normally produces three shows per year, with Strickland saying the organization strives to promote arts in the area for students to learn and for all to enjoy.
“I got involved just to make a difference and a place to plug in,” Strickland said.
MCT had to cancel several shows during the COVID-19 pandemic before reopening with Little Mermaid Jr. in 2021 and it “was our biggest show to date” with roughly 1,000 total attendees, Strickland said.
Strickland said organizers anticipate three times that many attendees over the four Tarzan shows with a quality production across the board.
“The striving goal for MCT is just to bring arts to McAlester because so often if you want to see a show like what we’re putting on, you have to travel to Tulsa, or Dallas, or Oklahoma City to a PAC to see it,” Strickland said. “And so being able to offer a place for students to have an outlet is our primary focus for our summer programs.”
Anyone looking to get involved or sponsor can go to MCT’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MCT.Acting or email info@mcalestertheatre.org.
