Family members of a McAlester girl with cerebral palsy and autism hope she recovers after she was unresponsive in a pool following a "freak accident."
Seven-year-old Peyton Jane Rogers fell into a pool on Friday before she was taken to McAlester Regional Health Center and later flown by medical helicopter to a Tulsa hospital, where she was on a ventilator as of Sunday.
“It was absolutely a freak accident,” said Peyton’s aunt, Emerald Rogers.
“She’s very very critically," Emerald said of Peyton's condition. "But we're praying for a miracle."
Peyton's parents, Travis and Jennifer, are trying to raise funds so they can afford to be with their daughter as she is treated in the hospital.
An online fundraiser can be found at https://www.facebook.com/donate/1189439341437296/.
“Everything we’re trying to raise is going toward Jennifer and Travis so they can be with her,” Emerald said. She added any leftover money from the donations would go toward the Shriners Hospitals for Children or the Foundation for Autism.
Emerald said the family asks for “continued support and prayers," for anyone to share or contribute to the fundraiser, and to take precautions with pools.
“We’re asking that you be extra vigilant and keep children away from them or put an alarm in it,” Emerald said.
