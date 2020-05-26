In addition to his boxing, Don Vaughan was a passionate football player for the McAlester High School Buffaloes football team. He did not want his attention and focus split between the two pursuits, so each year, he elected to wait for the conclusion of his football season before re-entering the boxing ring.
The ’47-’48 season for the McAlester Boxing Club began in November of 1947. McAlester opened the season with two wins over Jones Academy from Hartshorne and one over Eufaula without Vaughan among their ranks. The club then sent 10 boys to Dallas to fight members of the Dallas Boxing Club, where he made his debut for the year. Vaughan wrote, “I had just started the season and was just going along for the trip but fought and won [my] first fight of the 47-48 season.”
Dec. 7: In 5-3 club loss to Dallas, Vaughan (118) decisioned Charlie Worrell. (1-0, 8-0)
Dec. 12: In 10-9 club win over Eufaula, Vaughan (118) is decisioned in an exhibition match by teammate Washie Stover. (0-2, Exhibitions)
Dec. 18: In non-club, mixed card match in Muskogee against team from Northeastern State College of Tahlequah, Vaughan (118) decisioned Laverne Crittenden. (2-0, 9-0)
The McAlester club was next scheduled to take on the Oklahoma City club on Dec. 23, which they won 5-0. They were then set to take on the undefeated Atoka squad on Jan. 6, with Vaughan (118) scheduled to fight Doyle Yates, but only if a personal matter didn’t get in the way of it.
Vaughan came from a working class family. With his older brother Lindy in the army and five younger sisters in the home, he was expected to pull his weight and help. He got his first job as a soda jerk at age 12, but may not have been able to continue working even part-time at this point between boxing and school. He was to turn 16 on Jan. 3, and his parents made it clear to him that the expectation was for him to leave school at that point to work full-time and support the family, just as his older brother had done before he left for the army.
It is likely that if he was expected to leave school to work, he would also be expected to quit boxing as well. Dismayed at the prospect of leaving his academic and boxing careers behind him, Vaughan confided in a teacher at school. The teacher brought their concerns to the high school principal, and together the pair of them visited the Vaughan family home.
They conveyed to his parents, Sampson and Lillian, that it would be a travesty for a boy as gifted and intelligent as their son to not complete his education. He had a bright future ahead of him, likely even college prospects, and to take him off that track would be a great disservice to him. Apparently, they were able to sway his parents into allowing him to remain in school, and so he was able to continue the path to success he had begun forging for himself.
Two more club matches awaited Vaughan before he entered the first major tournament of his career.
Jan. 6: In 10-2 club win over Atoka, Vaughan (120) TKO’d Gene Logan (124). (3-0, 10-0)
Jan. 12: In 12-1 club win over Tecumseh, Vaughan (116) TKO’d Franklin O’Dell. (4-0, 11-0)
Vaughan did not fight in the club’s 11-4 win over Holdenville. He was likely working to shed weight. Though he’d fought all season up to this point as a bantamweight weighing between 116-120 lbs., he was entering the Golden Gloves tournament as a flyweight at around 112 lbs. Always rather skinny, he may have been struggling to keep his weight high enough for the bantamweight class and resigned himself to boxing in the class below. However, Vaughan disclosed that in later years that he and his friend Jerry Barnes would work to weigh in at separate classes from one another so they would not have to compete against each other and that may have been the case here as well.
The weight classes in the Golden Gloves tournaments were divided into two tiers: novice class and open class. Novice class was for less experienced fighters with fewer years and bouts to their name. Open class was for the more seasoned boxers. Vaughan was placed in the novice class, and so began an impressive stretch of wins for him.
Jan. 26: Vaughan (112) KO’d Munroe Harjo of Sequoyah Indian School (5-0, 12-0)
Jan. 28: Vaughan (112) decisioned Jack Wilson of Bacone (6-0, 13-0)
Jan. 29: Vaughan (112) first-round KO over Glen Lawhorn of Wagoner (7-0, 14-0)
Jan. 30: Vaughan (112) decisioned Marvin Waldrup of Wagoner (8-0, 15-0)
With the win over Waldrup, Vaughan took the District Golden Gloves championship for his weight class, along with six fellow McAlester fighters, giving them the team title as well. His fellow McAlester residents taking district championships were Richard Ramozetti, Buster Bone, Jerry Bob Troy, Jon Bert Williams, Frank Crank, and Washie Stover. McClenahan lost his championship match, as did Pat Troy.
While the McAlester club prepared for a match against Hartshorne (which they would win 9-7 on Feb. 3), Vaughan and some of his fellow district champions were getting ready for the state Golden Gloves tournament in Oklahoma City. The state tournament was only for flyweights and above, so those that won their district championships at weight below 112 lbs. (Ramozetti, Bone, Jerry Bob Troy) would be re-joining the club.
Stover, Williams, Crank, and Pat Troy accompanied Vaughan to Oklahoma City. Just three days after completing the district tournament in Muskogee, Vaughan picked up where he left off at the state tournament.
Feb. 2: Vaughan (112) KO’d Eugene Washa of Concho. (9-0, 16-0)
Feb. 3: Vaughan (112) decisioned Algernon Tonips of Ft. Sill. (10-0, 17-0)
Feb. 5: Vaughan (112) decisioned Joe Grey of Oklahoma City. (11-0, 18-0)
Feb. 10: Vaughan (113) decisioned Bobby Chitwood (111.5) of Wilson. (12-0, 19-0)
Vaughan scored the first KO of the state tournament over Eugene Washa of Concho at 30 seconds into the second round. In his scrapbook, Vaughan wrote that he believed his KO over Washa was his “first and only honest to goodness knockout I ever scored”. He did not believe that the majority of his KOs and TKOs were completely legitimate, but that his opponents “laid down” on him. His implication was that rather than truly being knocked cold or being physically dazed, that they simply could not take any more punishment and just gave up.
After his championship win, Vaughan received two awards. He was named the greatest prospect in the novice class and was voted the outstanding boxer of the novice division. The Daily Oklahoman called Vaughan the “blond rookie buzzsaw from McAlester”. In regards to his receiving the “greatest prospect” award, Vaughan wrote it was the “happiest moment of [his] life.”
Feb. 16: In 10-7 club win over Tecumseh, Vaughan (112) TKO’d J. P. Brock. (13-0, 20-0)
Feb. 27: In 15-3 club win over Sequoyah, Vaughan (115) won by forfeit over George Cameron of Muskogee (116). (14-0, 21-0)
March 2: In 17-2 club win over Wilburton, Vaughan (115) decisioned Thomas Pipkins. (15-0, 22-0)
March 9: In 14-2 club win over Maud, Vaughan (112) KO’d Dewey Lytle (117) at 46 seconds into the first round. (16-0, 23-0)
As the season went on, arranged opponents would no-show or fighters in his weight class from other clubs would decline to face him. Vaughan attributed this to his increasingly prominent notoriety in the local boxing scene, writing that he “couldn’t get a fight. Got a reputation now.” He had been scheduled to fight George Cameron of Muskogee when the club took on Sequoyah, but wrote, “My first forfeit; didn’t show up to fight me.”
The week before, he was scheduled to fight Roy Stares of Sapulpa, but the match was called off, though the club still bested Sapulpa handily, 8-0. He was also not given any fights in the clubs wins over Jones Academy (8-0) and Hartshorne (6-4). And again, he was scheduled to fight Allen Plank of Seminole on March 15th, but again Vaughan writes he “couldn’t get a fight”; the club still dominated 14-2.
While the club prepared to take on Jones Academy again, Vaughan and other upper-tier fighters of the club ventured to Anadarko for the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) tournament. This tournament was nearly as prestigious as the Golden Gloves tournament. Its winners could stake a partial claim in the title of state champion even if they didn’t win at the Golden Gloves. Those who won both tournaments were considered undisputed state champions.
Unlike the Golden Gloves, the AAU did not differentiate between open and novice class fighters, so all fighters in a respective weight class could face one another regardless of previous experience.
Vaughan moved down into the light flyweight class for the tournament in an effort to avoid depriving his friends of title shot. Vaughan had faced Pipkins earlier in the season when he fought with the Wilburton club, and remarked in his notes that he was a “pretty good boy.”
All three of his flyweight teammates, Barnes, McClenahan, and Tommy Pipkins, fell in the opening round. Vaughan and fellow Golden Glove-winning teammate Pat Troy (featherweight) took first round wins, and were both considered top contenders for their respective classes. Joe Grey (light flyweight, who Vaughan had already beaten at the Golden Gloves) and Virgil Franklin (featherweight, a former national champion before a stint in the army) were considered the other tournament favorites in their respective classes. But Troy fell in the second round, leaving Vaughan as McAlester’s last representative.
March 17: Vaughan (105) KO’d Jack Hammock of Tulsa. (17-0, 24-0)
March 18: Vaughan (105) decisioned Gene Morgan of Cameron. (18-0, 25-0)
March 19: Vaughan (105) decisioned Gene Havenor of Blackwell. (19-0, 26-0)
With Havenor taking a judge’s decision over Joe Grey in the second round, Vaughan did not have to face Grey a second time. As the McAlester News-Capital reported, “If Vaughan takes the title tonight, he will be undisputed champion of Oklahoma boxers.” The next day, the paper proudly proclaimed “Don Vaughan Wins State AAU Title”.
In regards to winning the AAU title, Vaughan mused, “Boy, am I lucky! It is just the breaks you get in boxing.”
Vaughan had little time to rest, as he was back in the ring for the McAlester club days later.
March 23: In 6-2 club win over Jones Academy, Vaughan (108) decisioned Calvin Lunsford (109). (20-0, 27-0)
March 25: In Haileyville tournament, Vaughan (105) decisioned Archie Factor of Jones Academy. (21-0, 28-0)
March 26: In finals of Haileyville tournament, Vaughan (105) decisioned Delma Downs of Hugo. (22-0, 29-0)
April 1: In McAlester tournament, Vaughan (105) TKO’d Pat Boggs of Wilburton. (23-0, 30-0)
April 2: In McAlester tournament, Vaughan (105) KO’d Gene Guinn of Eufaula. (24-0, 31-0)
April 3: In finals of McAlester tournament, Vaughan (105) KO’d Jerry Meeks of Okay at 1:14 in the first round. (25-0, 32-0)
April 10: In 5-3 club win over Holdenville, Vaughan (114) TKO’d James Brannum (112). (26-0, 33-0)
The McAlester News-Capital reported the day before the club’s match against Jones that one of the boys from there had been expressing a desire to have his turn against Vaughan; whether or not this was his eventual opponent Lunsford is unclear. Vaughan writes that Lunsford “had been fighting for several years.” Regardless, Vaughan, while wearing his new purple robes awarded after his AAU championship win, left Hartshorne with his 20th victory of the year—with no defeats.
Just a couple of days later, several McAlester fighters were participating in a jacket tournament at nearby Haileyville for Vaughan's fifth tournament of the season. He and his friends Barnes and McClenahan drew first-round byes. Several of their teammates earned first-round victories, including Pat Thompson, Hal Savage, Bone, and Danny Whisenat. Vaughan, Barnes, and Whisenat ended up taking tournament jackets the following night.
Vaughan cruised to another tournament jacket in the McAlester Tournament with two knockouts and one technical knockout in the light flyweight class. McAlester boxers went on to score nine championships out of their 13 entries in the tournament. Besides Barnes and Vaughan, other champions from the McAlester club included: Whisenat, Bone, all three Troy brothers, Savage, and Crank.
After another TKO against James Brannum in Holdenville the next week, Vaughan’s club season came to an end. The club had two additional matches for the season: a 4-2 victory over Stuart on April 16, and a 2-1 victory over the Denison, TX club at unknown date. Vaughan did not have a fight against Stuart.
The Denison match was not located in the News-Capital archives, but clippings about it were among Vaughan’s personal collection. Vaughan did not have an official match against them, so he had another exhibition against his friend Tom McClenahan, who KO’d him the year before and remembers this match was held in an outdoor area, which was unusual. This time, Vaughan took the decision.
In May, Vaughan was among a handful of statewide boxers invited to take part in Olympic tryouts. He was invited as a flyweight. Washie Stover was among the four initial invitees, and Vaughan was one of two alternates. Stover declined the invitation apparently, and Vaughan was brought in, along with Jerry Barnes. The favorite for his weight class was Bob William Tenequer, a Native American boxer out of Fort Sill. He won all state for his class and lost to Stover in the quarterfinals of the Golden Gloves tournament for the open division.
Vaughan drew the trial favorite, Tenequer, who took the decision, and Barnes fell as well. With that exhibition bout, Vaughan’s season ended with a loss, but with his official recorded record still undefeated for the season at 26-0.
Unknown Date: In 2-1 club win over Denison, Vaughan (112) won an exhibition match over teammate Tom McClenahan. (1-1, Exhibitions)
May 31: In Olympic trials, Vaughan (112) lost an exhibition match to Bob William Tenequer of Fort Sill. (1-2, Exhibitions)
McClenahan graduated at the end of the school year and shipped off to the army. He said, “I can’t express how close Jerry, Don, and I were. Don was a damn good fighter. He didn’t have a mean bone in his body, but he sure could fight. He was very tough. Had a hell of a punch. But he was also the sweetest guy, always laughing, just remarkably kind.”
He recalls that Vaughan had “a strange stance, it was real low to the ground.” McClanahan said that despite his success, “he never bragged. You had to pull stuff out of him. He never went on about his accomplishments; he was just very down to earth.”
McClanahan contends Vaughan continued to be that way despite continuing to be one of the state’s most dominant fighters for years to come.
