MCALESTER BOXING: Vaughan faces challenges in the 48-49 season

A number of changes befell Don Vaughan and the McAlester boxing club leading into the new season. Vaughan lost his coach, J. W. Crabtree, and mentor, Washie Stover. The new coach was Harry Mannason. He had regularly refereed home club matches in McAlester the season before.
According to Jerry Bob Troy, Vaughan and Jerry Barnes took up the mantle vacated by Stover as mentors for the younger boxers, imparting the knowledge they’d gotten from Stover to their teammates. He says he tried hard to fight just like them and to act like them too, as they were not only great boxers, but “fine, Christian men”. Team practices had previously been held at the American Legion in McAlester but later most training occurred at the USO building above the police station.
Vaughan continued his training diligently despite the changes for the club. The 1948 season would not have been considered a disappointment for most athletes, but for someone like him who held himself to a high standard, it was clearly not all he wanted it to be. He was not satisfied simply being “one of the best”; he strived to be recognized as “the best”. Unfortunately, this season was a “down year” by Vaughan’s standards.
Before Vaughan’s first fight had even occurred, Harry Mannason had stepped down as coach; no formal announcement of his departure was located. He remained a fixture as a referee for local matches, but the last reference to him as coach was on November 8th. The club had no coach until a player-coach by the name of Tommy Barron joined the club, a young man in his 20s and a former middleweight Golden Gloves champ in Texas (1947).
The 1948-49 season kicked off for the McAlester Boxing Club in September. Vaughan would only be able to train for boxing sparingly with football season kicking off. Without him, McAlester lost their first club match to Jones Academy, 11-5 on Oct. 12 and but handily won their next match against Wagoner, 11-1. On Nov. 9, the club defeated McLoud 10-2.
The Club split its last two matches before Vaughan returned to the fold, an 11-4 win over Muskogee (Nov. 16) and a 6-4 loss to Fort Smith (Nov. 21). A rematch against Fort Smith on Nov. 30 would be Vaughan’s season debut, and was supposed to be the debut for the club’s new player-coach Tommy Barron, but his first opponent was a no-show.
Nov. 30: In 10-4 McAlester club win over Fort Smith, Vaughan (129) won by foul over Calvin Rushia (129). (1-0, 34-0)
Dec. 13: In 8-1 Eufaula club win over Tecumseh, Vaughan (124) decisioned Bill Roberts (130). (2-0, 35-0)
Dec. 16: In 10-2 Eufaula club win over Holdenville, Vaughan (122) decisioned Tim Johnson of Muskogee for the first time. (3-0, 36-0)
Dec. 21: In 6-5 McAlester club win over Springfield, Vaughan (123) decisioned Charles Ferry (119). (4-0, 37-0)
Dec. 23: In 8-0 Eufaula club win over McLoud, Vaughan (125) decisioned Tim Johnson Muskogee for the second time. (5-0, 38-0)
McAlester’s win over the Springfield, Mo., club on Dec. 21 was particularly impressive because it was Springfield’s first club loss in over 2 years. Their top fighter was Vaughan’s opponent, Charles Ferry, a State Golden Glove champion for Missouri. Vaughan notes that he “beat him pretty easy.” He and a number of other McAlester boys also began pulling double-duty with their club fighting when they were recruited to stand in with the Eufaula team.
On Dec. 7, Vaughan was scheduled to fight Tim Johnson of Muskogee in a McAlester Club match against Holdenville, but the bout did not materialize in the 8-4 McAlester victory. Vaughan would eventually go on to face Johnson a total of five times during this season. Johnson was clearly determined to get one up on Vaughan eventually.
Dec. 30: In 3-3 McAlester club draw with Oklahoma City, Vaughan (122) outpointed Stanley Harris. (6-0, 39-0)
Jan. 4: In 6-6 McAlester club draw with Springfield, Vaughan (124) outpointed Charles Ferry (119). (7-0, 40-0)
Jan. 7: In 7-1 Eufaula club win over Holdenville, Vaughan (124) decisioned Tim Johnson of Muskogee (124). (8-0, 41-0)
Jan. 11: In special Milk & Ice Fund bout in Oklahoma City, Vaughan (118) was decisioned by Gary Ward of Tulsa. (8-1, 41-1)
After winning both of his rematches, Vaughan lost his first bout of the season to the “invincible” Gary Ward of Tulsa. Vaughan, Jerry Barnes, and Washie Stover were among statewide boxers hand-selected to fight in a fundraising match in Oklahoma City. Though he held his own, he was decisioned by Ward. Barnes and Stover won their matches.
This loss marked the beginning of a tough stretch for Vaughan that lasted the rest of the season, which saw him win far more than he lost, but had him experiencing more defeats than he had in his career. He jokingly remarked, in regards to a photo of his loss making the front page of the Daily Oklahoman, “Right on the front page, and I had to lose!”
On Jan. 12, the McAlester Club defeated the Muskogee club 3-2. When it came time for Vaughan’s two clubs to face one another, Vaughan deferred to his hometown. But not wishing to fight his Eufaula teammates any more than he wanted to fight his McAlester teammates, he settled for putting on an exhibition match with Washie Stover. Vaughan lost the decision, and McAlester fell to Eufaula, 5-2. Vaughan remained exclusively with the McAlester club for the remainder of the season.
Jan. 14: In 5-2 club loss to Eufaula, Vaughan (122) was decisioned in an exhibition match by Washie Stover. (1-3, Exhibitions)
Jan. 18: In 7-3 club win over Ada, Vaughan (120) TKO’d Dude Powell (115) in first period. (9-1, 42-1)
The next club match was against Ada, and Vaughan returned to form with a TKO over Powell. It was then time for the Eastern Division Golden Gloves tournament in Muskogee again, and in his own words, Vaughan was “ready and rearing.” This year, Vaughan was placed in the more difficult open class for experienced tournament fighters rather than the novice class. His sponsor was Company K, Headquarters Unit of the National Guard in McAlester, who provided him with new trunks and robes.
Jan. 26: In semifinals match, Vaughan (118) decisioned Dean Tinker of Haileyville. (10-1, 43-1)
Jan. 27: In finals match, Vaughan (118) is decisioned by Washie Stover of Eufaula. (9-2, 43-2)
Only four open division fighters entered the district tournament in the flyweight class, so Vaughan was off the first two nights of the tournament. Barnes fell in the quarter finals, as did Hal Savage, but Vaughan and three teammates made it to their respective finals matches: Jerry Bob Troy, Fay Kirkpatrick, and the club’s coach, Tommy Barron. Vaughan’s perpetual foe Tim Johnson of Muskogee also made it to the finals for the flyweight class, but in the novice division.
In the end, only Barron left the tournament with a championship. Washie Stover also made it to the finals, but unfortunately, that meant he was to be Vaughan’s opponent for the flyweight open division Eastern Golden Gloves title. For the first and only time in their careers, the two would have to square off in a formal match, rather than an exhibition.
While Stover bested his protégé Vaughan, it was apparently not a popular decision.
“For several minutes after the fighters had left the ring and walked together to the dressing room, the fans remained on their feet. After the next bout began and during the rest period after its first round, they still booed and hissed,” wrote the McAlester News-Capital. Vaughan himself wrote that “[never] in my fighting career have I ever seen a fight booed so much and so long.”
Having lost three of his last five, Vaughan was looking to right the ship before turning his sights to Oklahoma City and the State Golden Gloves tournament, which he still earned a spot in despite his loss to Stover. His first round opponent was a familiar face—Tim Johnson of Muskogee. He showed that despite three losses to Vaughan, he was no slouch, securing the novice flyweight Eastern Golden Gloves title in Muskogee. Joining Vaughan in Oklahoma City would be Jerry Barnes and Fay Kirkpatrick.
Feb. 1: In 8-3 club win over Tecumseh, Vaughan (120) decisioned Bill Roberts. (11-2, 44-2)
Feb. 7: In quarter finals Golden Gloves match, Vaughan (118) TKO’d Tim Johnson. (12-2, 45-2)
Feb. 10: In semi-finals Golden Gloves match, Vaughan (118) was decisioned by Jack McCann of Oklahoma City. (12-3, 45-3)
Feb. 21: In 9-0 club win over Bacone, Vaughan (118) decisioned Maurice Gonzales. (13-3, 46-3)
Heavyweight Kirkpatrick fell in the opening round, but Barnes and Vaughan won their first matches. The friends then both fell in the semi-finals. Barnes lost a close decision to Tulsa’s Gary Ward, who decisioned Vaughan earlier in the year. Vaughan went hard against Jack McCann, “trading blow for blow” (MN-C) until the third round, when the Oklahoman reports he “tired badly” and fell behind in points. Vaughan wrote: “This [is] what happens to a fighter when he doesn’t watch what [he eats] during a tournament. It will never happen again.”
Though disappointed at his Golden Gloves defeat, Vaughan was back at it and having fun with the club against Bacone days later. “The house rang with laughter during the Don Vaughan-Maurice Gonzales fight as Vaughan toyed around in the last round. Although Bacone’s boxer started good, he soon gave in to Vaughan’s superiority and was carried through the final round of the fight.” (MN-C)
The week before their match against Bacone, the McAlester club fell to Tecumseh 9-2. It is unknown whether Vaughan fought in that match or not.
The McAlester City Tournament was next. Vaughan and Dude Powell of Ada were the only flyweight open division entrants. But Vaughan took the decision, and it was his first “jacket”, or tournament win, of the ’48-’49 season.
Feb. 27: In finals of McAlester tournament, Vaughan (118) decisioned Dude Powell of Ada. (14-3, 47-3)
March 5: In finals of Eufaula tournament, Vaughan (118) decisioned Tim Johnson of Muskogee. (15-3, 48-3)
March 11: In 8-1 club win over Sapulpa, Vaughan (125) TKO’d Rocky Briggs at 1:10 into the first round. (16-3, 49-3)
Vaughan drew a bye for the semi-finals of the Eufaula tournament, and ended up facing Tim Johnson of Muskogee for the fifth time that season in the finals, and with the win he won his second tournament of the year. He also reported that he “had a date with the queen [of the tournament] after the fight”—one of the benefits of being a champion boxer, apparently.
Vaughan was set to face Dude Powell, whom he called “my friend Powell”, for the third time that year in the club’s match against Ada, but the bout did not come off in McAlester’s 3-2 win. After that, Barnes and Vaughan were set to start at the AAU tournament in Ardmore. Vaughan entered as flyweight and Barnes as a bantamweight.
Due to an excess number of fighters in the flyweight class, four of them would have to box two matches the first day for an opening round to narrow the class down by two; none of the other weight classes had to do this. Fortune did not favor Vaughan this time, as for the first time in his career he had to fight two bouts in one day. He writes that he was “still weak from loss of weight. Had to fight twice for the first time in my life.” Luckily, he overcame these tough odds and pulled two decisions.
Too many fighters in his class was not Vaughan’s only obstacle. He and Barnes apparently didn’t have a ride to Ardmore either. He wrote, “We hitch-hiked over and didn’t have a coach with us.” Since they came alone, Vaughan reports that they worked each other’s corners during their respective fights.
March 21: In first round AAU match, Vaughan (112) decisioned Jackie Pollett of Tulsa. (17-3, 50-3)
March 21: In AAU quarterfinals match, Vaughan (112) decisioned Gene Havenor of Blackwell. (18-3, 51-3)
March 22: In AAU semifinals match, Vaughan (112) decisioned Neil Stevens of Oklahoma City. (19-3, 52-3)
March 23: In AAU finals, Vaughan (112) was decisioned by Bob William Tenequer of Lawton. (19-4, 52-4)
With Vaughan’s win over Stevens and Barnes’s decision over Charlie Hill of Oklahoma City, both made the finals. Unfortunately, neither walked away with a state title. Barnes lost a decision to Phil Honeycutt of Hugo. In a rematch of their Olympic tryout exhibition the year before, Vaughan faced Lawton’s Bob William Tenequer, who decisioned him.
The loss was not a popular decision with the crowd. It was not well-received by Vaughan either, as it was the only time he openly contested the results of a losing decision. He contends, “Jerry and I both lost on [split decisions]. We [were] practically robbed. Only fight that I lost that I thought I won.”
While their stars were at the AAU tournament, the McAlester club beat the Tecumseh club 6-5. The loss at the AAU marked the last known official bout for Vaughan for the ’48-’49 season. Additional matches are possible, but at this time, his known official record for the year stands at 19-4. While an excellent overall record, Vaughan was no doubt disappointed in the lack of state titles. He would, however, go on to take two additional tournaments by default.
Undated: In an exhibition bout for the Poteau tournament finals, Vaughan drew with Jerry Barnes. (1-3-1, Exhibitions)
April 7: In an exhibition bout for the Seminole tournament finals, Vaughan was decisioned by Jerry Barnes. (1-4-1, Exhibitions)
First, Vaughan and Barnes ventured to Poteau, where their former coach J. W. Crabtree was coaching. Neither of their opponents showed up for their bouts, so the two fought an exhibition that ended in a draw, making the pair co-champions of the tournament.
The McAlester club took on a club from Sherman, Texas, and won handily 9-3. Vaughan says that since neither were given bouts, they fought an exhibition against one another. They then went to Seminole for their last tournament of the year. Vaughan drew a bye for the opening round and was set to fight Gene Guinn of Eufaula yet again. But just like in Poteau, his and Barnes’s opponents were no-shows, and the pair fought another exhibition match. He wrote, “After these series of exhibitions we knew each other’s way of fighting better than we did our own.”
Having won multiple tournaments and finished with an excellent win-loss record, it could hardly be considered a failed year. But by Vaughan’s lofty standards, and when compared to his previous and forthcoming seasons, it certainly was not as successful as he would have wished. He did not successfully defend either of his state titles from the year before, but he was no doubt looking forward to the opportunity to reclaim them.
