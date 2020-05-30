MCALESTER BOXING: McAlester boxers successful in the 40s, 50s

EDITOR’S NOTE: This concludes a multi-part series on the late Don Vaughan’s boxing career and the McAlester Boxing Club in the late 1940s.
Over one hundred boys fought with or for the McAlester Boxing Club from 1947-50. Some appeared just once, or maybe two or three times. Some came a handful more times. Sometimes boys would be brought in from out of town as additional attractions or to fill certain heavier weight classes when the club was short on able fighters.
And then there the boys who were regulars, the ones who appeared most often in club bouts. They were typically the ones who trained the most seriously and they accompanied the team to out of town matches.
There are different ways to determine who these regular fighters were in my grandfather Don Vaughan’s boxing days. I used a number of sources to compile the most complete list of regulars. To share the names of ALL the boys who fought with the club once in a while would be a significant undertaking. But compiling the names of the regular fighters is a more realistic undertaking.
Most of this list was compiled by referencing the final results of more than 60 McAlester Boxing Club matches from 1947-50. The following sources were also utilized: boys sponsored by local businesses (’49), boys who received robes from local sponsors (’48), boys who received club jackets (’48), inaugural members of the Elks Boys Club (’49), champions of the McAlester City Tournament (’47-’50), boys disqualified for novice participation (’49), and list of regulars provided by Tom McClenahan (’47-’48).
While all of these boys could be considered regulars in some capacity as they represented the club on at least five occasions each, there are still different levels of “regular” members. Some of these boys fought less than 10 club matches, while others fought upwards of 20-40 or more. Those highest level regulars who represented the club in 20 or more matches from 1947-50 (a few did reach this mark after the 1950 season) are bolded.
Ronald Anderson – Deceased, 2003. Active 1947-48.
Charles Allen – Deceased, 2003. Active 1947-50.
Jerry Barnes – Deceased, 2017. Active 1947-50. 1950 District Golden Gloves champion.
Tommy Barron – Deceased, 2001. Active 1948-50. He acted as a fighter and coach both starting early in the 1948 season. Won 1947 State Golden Gloves championship in Texas.
Pete Bevans – Active 1948-49.
Frank “Buster” Bone – Deceased, 2010. Active 1947-49. 1948 District Golden Gloves champion. Jim Coxsey says Bone was also a successful jockey.
Kenneth Bone – Deceased, 2011. Active 1948-50.
Gene Carder – Deceased, 1984. Active 1947.
Al Carney – Deceased, 2017. Active 1947-50. Tom McClenhan and Jim Coxsey both reported Carney to be a very able boxer.
Jerry Casey – Deceased, 1976. Active 1949-50.
Joe Contreras – Living. Active 1948-50.
Jimmy Coxsey – Living. Active 1947-50. Later won a championship title in the Army and was considered for a spot on the Olympic squad but was not old enough.
Frank Crank – Deceased, 1995. Active 1947-48. 1948 Golden Gloves District champion. Brother Louis Crank also occasionally fought with the club. Jerry Bob Troy remembers him as a good fighter who “always had a bloody nose.”
J. R. Cronic – Deceased, 1999. Active 1947-50.
Don Faughn – Deceased, 1953. Active 1947-50.
John “Skip” Faughn – Deceased, 2016. Active 1947-50.
George “Lefty” Freeman – Deceased, 2020. Active 1947-49. Twin brothers Ronald Dean and Donald Eugene also occasionally fought with the club as an opening act where they would spar each other in identical outfits. Native of “Mud Creek” went inactive for nearly two years after suffering a broken thumb against the Stuart club in 1947.
Gene Hawkins – Deceased, before 2006. Active 1948-49.
DueWayne Headley – Deceased, 2002. Active 1949-50.
Bobby Hendrix – Deceased, 2014. Active 1949-50.
Sampson Holden – Deceased, 2006. Active 1947-50. Invited to the 1949 Milk & Ice Fund bout in Oklahoma City and was McAlester’s only victor. Jim Coxsey reports that Holden later won a state title and went to the National Golden Gloves tournament in the 1950s as a welterweight. He says Holden “didn’t hit hard but could really move.” Tom McClenahan calls him “a crazy kid but a good fighter”. He also says Holden was a showman, and would sometimes bring a banjo into the ring with him and pretend to play it to be funny.
Wayne Jaggers – Deceased, 2011. Active 1948-50. Previously active with Haileyville club for several years, where he reportedly won multiple tournament titles.
Wallace Jefferson – Deceased, 1984. Active 1948-50. Jefferson was a real character, according to Jim Coxsey. “He looked like a big crab, the way he moved. He didn’t have great form, but all of a sudden you’re on the floor. His left hand was out of this world.”
Thomas Kinnan – Active 1948-50. Brother William “Bill” Kinnan also occasionally fought with the club.
Fay Kirkpatrick – Deceased, 1986. Active 1948-50. Invited to 1949 State Golden Gloves tournament.
Walter “Gabby” Leflore – Deceased, 1995. Active 1948-49.
Jack Lillard – Active 1949-50. Brother Alfred Lillard also occasionally fought with the club.
Bill Lowe – Active 1947.
Jimmy “Levi” Luker – Deceased, 2016. Active 1949-50. Haileyville native. Brothers Kenneth and Guy were champions with the Haileyville club and occasionally joined cards for the McAlester club.
Tom McClenahan – Living. Active 1947-48. Only fighter to ever KO or TKO three-time state champion Don Vaughan.
Charlie Meyers – Active 1947-48. Later worked as timekeeper for club matches.
Ernest Pascoe – Deceased, 2002. Active 1947-50.
Billy Pearson – Deceased, 2016. Haileyville native. Regular with the club in 1947, and continued to occasionally join cards for the McAlester club in later years.
John Price – Deceased, 1954. Active 1947. Brother Charles also occasionally fought with the club.
Bill Pritchard – Deceased, 1994. Active 1947-48.
Robert Prock – Deceased, 2009. Active 1947.
Richard Ramozetti – Deceased, 2015. Active 1947-48. 1948 District Golden Gloves champion. Tom McClenahan says Ramozetti hardly ever lost a fight and was the best of the smaller fighters, along with Hal Savage. McClenahan also says Ramozetti was a successful jockey. Jerry Bob Troy says Ramozetti was a “very tough fighter”; he regularly fought Johnny Ray Dusenberry of Muskogee and the pair had very entertaining bouts.
Conrad Russell – Active 1948-49.
Hal Savage – Deceased, 2012. Active 1947-49. Named by Tom McClenahan as one of the best smaller fighters on the team.
Tommy Sims – Deceased, 1951. Active 1947-50. Jimmy Coxsey says he was recruited to the club by Sims. He contracted polio in the summer of 1951 and passed away shortly after. He was 13 years old.
Albert Sittel – Deceased, 2003. Active 1947-50.
Kenneth Stancil – Active 1947. Also a Haileyville native, per Tom McClenahan.
Pat Thompson – Deceased, 2008. Active 1947-50. Archie and Joe Thompson were occasional fighters for the Club as well, but relationships to Pat are undetermined. Pat was the primary sparring mate of coach Tommy Barron and regularly held exhibition matches against him.
Bernard Troy – Deceased, 2008. Active 1947-50. Later was an assistant coach with the club, according to Jim Coxsey.
Jerry Bob Troy – Living. Active 1947-50. 1948 District Golden Gloves champion.
Pat Troy – Deceased, 1970. Active 1947-48. 1948 State Golden Gloves Novice champion.
Billy Turpin – Deceased, before 2012. Active 1948-49. Brother Kenneth Turpin also occasionally fought with the club.
Don Vaughan – Deceased, 2012. Active 1947-50. 1948 State Golden Gloves Novice champion. 1948 AAU Champion. 1950 State Golden Gloves champion.
Jimmy Wagoner – Deceased, 2006. Active 1948-50. Brother Ernie Wagoner also occasionally fought with the club.
Danny Whisenat – Deceased, 1953. Active 1947-49. 1948 Haileyville Tournament winner. Moved to Texas, where he died at age 16.
Jon Bert Williams – Deceased, 2013. Active 1947-48.1948 District Golden Gloves champion. Vaughan says Williams “gave up fighting after he hurt his hand.”
Grover Wilson – Deceased, 1984. Active 1947-50.
Some of the younger fighters remained active after 1950. This list only documents those active from spring of 1947 until summer of 1950. Additionally, some fighters were from Haileyville or Eufaula and fought with both clubs at one point or another.
More local boxing history.
It should be noted Golden Gloves boxing was segregated across Oklahoma until 1952, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society.
Some cities formed their own separate boxing clubs for the local black fighters, including McAlester. This club was called the McAlester Go-Devil Boxing Club. Little documentation has been found about the club at this time. Members did fight their Muskogee counterparts, the Muskogee Panthers, another all-black club, semi-regularly.
Former McAlester boxer (1947-48) Tom McClenahan said he fought nearly 50 fights in his two years of boxing and that members of the club would have lost more fights if teams were integrated at the time.
“There’s no question we would have lost a hell of a lot more fights,” he said. “If they’d been allowed to fight, the Golden Gloves would look a lot different."
He said he wishes all boxers could have competed without racial barriers. The Civil Rights Act was signed July 2, 1964, and some schools had already integrated prior to that time.
The McAlester Go-Devil Boxing Club was club formed in 1949. Though their matches and achievements received far less acclaim than those of the McAlester Boxing Club, I'm sure the Go-Devils club had its share of capable, talented, and fierce fighters.
The known names of those fighters include: Climmit Austin, Ever Bradford, Iritus Clayton, William Cotton, Eli Curtis, Lyle Curtis, Robert Curtis, William Curtis, Leon Ellis, William Jones, James Kenney, Albert Washington, Delmer Washington, Elmer Washington, E. U. Washington, and Bill Weaver. Spellings are as reported by the McAlester News-Capital.
