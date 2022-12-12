Three McAlester Public Schools facilities will get new names — including two to be renamed after influential figures in the district’s history.
School board members unanimously voted Monday to change the name of Puterbaugh Middle School to Puterbaugh Upper Elementary, Emerson Elementary School to Karla Brock Early Childhood Center, and to name the new facility being built at Randy Hughes Middle School.
“Any time you do a renaming you try to honor some people that have done great things for the district,” MPS Superintendent Robert Steeber said.
Brock taught at McAlester schools for more than 20 years and served as an assistant principal at Will Rogers Elementary before becoming principal at Washington Early Childhood Center.
She retired in 2012 while principal at Jefferson Early Childhood Center and officials said she impacted thousands of students during her career.
Board members did not see the committee’s final recommendations until getting the agenda — and MPS Board President Joy Tribbey said she teared up when she saw Brock’s name.
She called the McAlester graduate a true Buffalo and one of the strongest people she knows.
Tribbey said she remembers when Brockwas a cheerleader at McAlester High School and she called Brock her mentor after working under her during her 5 years at McAlester schools.
“I would not be the professional or the educator that I am without her,” Tribbey said. “There’s just nobody more fitting for that.”
Board members named a new $35-million middle school being constructed in honor of Hughes, the superintendent who had the vision for the site and retired last year.
Hughes started as the MPS superintendent July 1, 2016 — but previously served the district for more than two decades.
He started as a teacher at McAlester in 1985 and coached baseball, winning state championships in 1988, 1996, 1998 and 2000.
“I felt like the recommendation for the middle school to become the Randy Hughes Middle School was just an absolute home run,” Steeber said. “His influence and the great relationships that he built and the good will that he had built was a strong reason why that facility is on the ground. I felt like he deserved that and I was pleased the committee chose that as the right thing.”
Hughes also served as principal of the alternative educator program, middle school and high school during his tenure in McAlester.
He left McAlester to accept the job at Middleberg in 2012 after his wife Nancy Hughes, a former business manager at MPS, started a job in the Oklahoma State Department of Education.
He inherited a troubled financial situation upon his return to McAlester as superintendent in 2016 — with school officials saying at the time that state aid cuts, increased nonessential spending, a nonexistent budget and more contributed to a financial crisis.
But officials said Hughes restored stability and community trust in the district — which Hughes always passed credit to school administration, board members and staff.
“His leadership brought our community back together, brought the trust back, so that we were able to pass that bond,” Tribbey said. “I can’t think of anyone else that building should’ve been named after.”
Nearly 80% of MPS district voters approved in February 2021 a $34.9 million bond toward construction of a middle school and event center that is being constructed between McAlester High School and East Van Buren Avenue.
Construction at the site began in November 2021 and is projected to be completed May 31, 2023.
District officials also discussed consolidating buildings after completion of the new facility — moving kindergarten through second grade to the Will Rogers building, and moving third and fourth grades to Puterbaugh site.
Board members in November adopted a policy for naming school facilities that calls for the board to establish an equitable process to respect community preferences for naming a facility.
A naming committee of stakeholders will develop a list of names for recommendation to the board, and the committee can indicate its top preferences on the list, as per policy.
Committee members included Mike Sossamon; students Owen Barlow and Abigail Brown; MPS teacher Margie McElhaney; and district officials Paula Meadows, Tracey Sontag, Delilah Rodriguez, Lori Few, and Steeber.
The district’s policy states if a facility is being named or renamed according to location or function, the superintendent can forego the naming committee and recommend a name to the board. The policy also allows the superintendent generate input for potential names through polls, naming contest and more.
But officials said the committee recommended the names and Steeber would only vote in the event of a tie.
“I’ve been involved in naming facilities before and I’ve never seen it go that smooth,” Steeber said. “It was very amicable, everybody came to the table and took their role in the committee process very seriously. It’s a big deal and they were fabulous.”
Officials said the renaming of Puterbaugh Middle School was only ever a matter of logistics.
The facility is named after Jay Garfield Puterbaugh, the late coal and oil businessman who donated to charitable causes in McAlester. He also established a trust to benefit education, the arts and more in McAlester before his death in 1965.
Former Oklahoma Supreme Court Justice (Retired) Steven Taylor, who chairs the Puterbaugh Foundation, has said the foundation committed more than $3.5 million to MPS in the last 25 years.
The Puterbaugh Foundation provides funding to Mcalester Public Schools and several public education causes throughout the community.
“Puterbaugh was going to stay Puterbaugh,” Steeber said. He added that the Puterbaugh Foundation’s support for the district left no doubt the name would remain the same, but the committee had to decide how to identify the class levels at the site to soon house third and fourth grades.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
