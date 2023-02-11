McAlester Mayor John Browne said he felt compelled to honor the late Primus Moore for a number of reasons.
“Primus was definitely a pillar of our community,” Browne said Friday. “He was involved in many areas, not just as a teacher and principal.”
Browne noted that Moore also served as a volunteer with the Pittsburg County Reserve Deputy force as well as a police officer at McAlester Public Schools.
“He also served on our Planning and Zoning Commission,” Browne noted of the citizen commission that advises the McAlester City Council.
Moore’s involvement reached other areas as well.
“He was working to get L’Ouverture declared as an historical building,” Browne noted. “He was even a member of the Woodcarvers Club.”
Moore’s influence over the McAlester-area community and beyond leaves a legacy to remember. Browne plans to officially recognize it next week during the Feb. 14 city council meeting, when he proclaims Feb. 15 as Primus Moore Day in McAlester.
Those aware of Moore’s long service to the community consider it a well-deserved honor.
Moore died on Dec. 20, 2022 following an illness. During his time in McAlester, he served the community in a myriad of ways, including nearly four decades as an educator and administrator with McAlester Public Schools.
Among the roles Moore filled during his 39 years at MPS were assistant principal at Parker and Jefferson schools, director of Professional Development, instructor of adult education courses, music instructor at Parker and Jefferson as well as a classroom instructor in science and math.
He was deeply involved in efforts to save and renovate the former L’Ouverture School, the public school attended by Black students from 1908 until 1968, when L’Ouverture integrated with McAlester Public Schools.
Moore served as school class president when he graduated in 1965 and in recent years worked with Herbert Keith, the valedictorian of the L’Ouverture graduating Class of 1965 to help spearhead efforts to save and renovate the former school.
In December, 2021, Moore was honored for his 39 years at MPS when his colleagues along with friends and family members gathered to celebrate his service as an educator.
The Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office also honored Moore for his long service with that volunteer organization, working with several Pittsburg County sheriffs in the process.
“He was a reserve deputy since Don Hass was sheriff and he stayed on with me,” said Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris.
Morris said the Sheriff’s Office honored Moore and presented him with a plaque after Moore had to step down as a reserve deputy due to health reasons.
“He was a great asset to the force,” Morris said. “You could always count on and depend on him.” Moore was always willing to go to events and parades and assist when a law enforcement presence was needed, said Morris.
Morris noted that Moore and other members of Pittsburg County Reserve Deputy force volunteer their time to serve without pay.
“For these guys to be so dedicated, they are few and far-between,” Morris said.
Mayor Browne plans to read aloud his proclamation declaring Primus Day Moore in McAlester shortly after the city council meeting begins at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
