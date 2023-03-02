McAlester Mayor John Browne maintains this is one of the most successful times in the city’s history.
“McAlester is in the midst of a Renaissance,” said Browne. “We have gone through some difficult times but are rocketing in the right direction.”
Browne included the comments in his annual State of the City address at City Hall.
He pointed to the city’s successes over the past year, touching on everything from infrastructure projects to sales tax collections and the new Shops at McAlester highway shopping center.
Browne also referred to activities in downtown McAlester, including festivals and parades, and spoke of plans for further improvements.
He interspersed song lyrics throughout his address, delivered during the Tuesday night city council meeting.
Browne began with lyrics from Starship: “We can build this dream together; standing strong forever.”
“Henry Ford said, ‘If everyone is moving forward together, then success takes care of itself.’”
“We are setting records for sales tax collections,” Browne said.
“We have just spent over $12 million repairing and replacing water transmission lines,” he continued.
“We have just opened a new splash pad and greatly improved Michael J. Hunter Park. Working with our veterans, we had a mural to Vietnam War veterans completed.”
He noted McAlester is recognized as a Purple Heart City.
“We have increased the safety and walkability of our city by installing new sidewalks,” Browne said. “Our new shopping center has opened to great success, which has also led to more people shopping downtown.
“All these and many more result from having a city council who, together as a group, work to make our city the best it can be. My thanks go to each councilman for all they do and their love for our community.”
Browne quoted some Randy Newman lyrics:
“When the road looks rough ahead and you’re miles and miles from your nice warm bed, you just remember what your old pal said, Boy, you’ve got a friend in me.”
“We have gotten by with ‘A Little Help From Our Friends,’” Browne said. “The success we have had as a city goes hand-in-hand with our local folks and businesses buying into our home.
“We have some tremendous people that invest in our community by sponsoring events that bring people in from out-of-town. As all city leadership positions know, the best sales tax revenue is money spent by those visiting our city.
“From the Dancing Rabbit Music Festivals to the Grillmarks cooking competitions to public art projects being provided through private investments our downtown is quickly becoming more vibrant,” said Browne.
“In addition to our downtown investments, we also have others who sponsor events at the Expo Center, such as the upcoming rodeo and later this year the Italian Festival. We are extremely fortunate to have a number of people in our city willing to spend their own money and time to promote those things that help grow our tourism and revenue.
“We are also fortunate through our diversity we have a successful and growing Juneteenth Celebration each year,” Browne said.
“The same can be said for our Indigenous Peoples Celebration, our Armed Forces Day parade, the Wreaths Across America dedication and of course, our Christmas Parade.”
Browne quoted lyrics from an Impressions’ song, covered by Jeff Beck and Rod Stewart:
“People get ready, there’s a train a-comin’; You don’t need no baggage, you just get on board. All you need is faith to hear the diesel’s hummin’.”
“We are a community with a head of steam that has a lot planned for the upcoming year,” Browne said.
Mullin Park, where the city just added some new pickleball courts, is getting a major upgrade to include a large, new splash pad, walking track, and playground equipment.
“Springer Street will also be rebuilt as part of this upgrade,” Browne said. “This will give North Town a location for families to enjoy similar to Hunter Park on the south side.”
Another project is a website to display the city’s infrastructure projects, showing each project’s timeframe, progress and any information including potential water outages or detours.
Browne said a complaint he often hears is “We didn’t know.” This will go a long way to keep people informed, he said.
He also talked about plans for downtown.
“To continue to grow investment and improvement for our city, we are working on putting together a possible tax increment funding, or TIF plan,” Browne said.
McAlester currently has 53 undeveloped or vacant properties in the area of Choctaw Avenue to Wyandotte Avenue, from Main Street to Sixth Street, he said.
“When this plan is in place, it will provide revenue to add infrastructure, building improvements, public art and help with demolishing dilapidated structures, all of which will increase property values in this area and the adjacent neighborhoods.,” said Browne.
He also spoke of the city administration.
“We have brought in some new faces in management positions who have not missed a beat transitioning from our past, accomplished leaders.
“Our path looks so bright and we will continue to grow and promote our home with positivity, professionalism and openness.”
Browne closed with Bob Dylan lyrics he said are addressed to any naysayers:
“Writers and critics who prophesize with your pens, keep your eyes wide, the chance won’t come again. And don’t speak too soon, for the wheel’s still in spin, the times they are a-changing.”
“We will proceed as if success is inevitable,” Browne said, closing with a Robert Earl Keen paraphrase:
“Our neon sign is flashing ‘Welcome come on in.’ It sure feels good, feeling good again.”
