McAlester Mayor John Browne said he planned to cancel the Tuesday night council meeting at City Hall and reschedule it for next week.
Browne said he has already contacted City Attorney John T. Hammons and told him not to attend the meeting set to begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at City Hall.
He plans to reschedule the meeting for 6 p.m. on next Tuesday, Jan. 31, inside the Council Chambers at City Hall.
The mayor said he took the action after talking Tuesday with McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management Director John Enloe about the approaching heavy snow predicted by weather forecasters.
Browne said the heaviest snow was forecast to fall around from a period ranging from around 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday. He noted the council meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. is right in the middle of that time period.
The mayor said he did not want anyone to be endangered by trying to attend the council meeting with the extreme weather conditions in the forecast.
