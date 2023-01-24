McAlester, OK (74501)

Today

Periods of snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off as a few snow showers late. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.