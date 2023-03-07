McAlester Mayor John Browne held a meeting Tuesday to discuss creating a new Downtown Tax Increment Financing, or TIF district.
Browne called the meeting for discussion purposes only, since a new Downtown TIF District has not been approved at this point. Browne said he will send out a new meeting notice in the next few weeks so the group can further discuss a proposed new TIF District to benefit downtown McAlester.
Those attending the meeting in the Council Conference Room at City Hall included city of McAlester and Pittsburg County officials, along with representatives from the Southeast Oklahoma Library System, Kiamichi Technology Center and McAlester Public Schools.
Following the meeting, Browne expressed encouragement at the response from those attending.
"I think it went very well," he said. "Everybody was engaged and interested."
His next step is to bring the matter before the McAlester City Council. The council's next regular meeting is set for 6 p.m. on March 14.
"Our next council agenda will have a matter to discuss and take action on the creation of a Downtown TIF District and to appoint a council representative," Browne said. The mayor said he plans to volunteer for the role.
Browne said he called the meeting in hopes of revitalizing the entire downtown area.
"People say things are going well downtown, but they are thinking of downtown as only along Choctaw Avenue," Browne said.
Although no boundaries are set at this point, Browne presented an area that could be included in a Downtown TIF District.
For discussion purposes, Browne said it could consist of an area extending from the alley between Carl Albert Parkway and Choctaw Avenue on the north side to the alley between Wyandotte Avenue and Delaware Avenue to the south.
It could also extend from the west side of South Main Street to the east side of Sixth Street, he said.
Browne said McAlester Economic Development Director Adam White suggested extending the southerly border of a Downtown TIF District to Comanche Avenue on the south side over to the Third Street boundary of Chadick Park, which would take in more of a business area.
White also addressed those attending the meeting, pointing out possible boundaries and relating how a downtown TIF district benefitted Eufaula where he previously served as economic development director.
McAlester City Manager David Andren also attended the meeting. Afterwards, he said the proposed Downtown TIF District is the mayor's project but he is ready to assist.
"I am ready to support it and make it happen, if that's what the people want," Andren said.
Representatives of entities which benefit from ad valorem property taxed and/or sales taxes in Pittsburg County who attended the meeting and the entities they represent included:
• Raymond Wilson, Kiamichi Technology Center.
• Paula Meadows, McAlester Public Schools.
• Michael Hull, Southeast Oklahoma Library System.
• Dewayne Hampton, McAlester Planning and Zoning Commission.
• Juli Montgomery, Pittsburg County Health Department and Regional Health Department administrator.
• Pittsburg County Treasurer Jennifer Lenox-Hackler.
• Pittsburg County Assessor Michelle Fields.
• Pittsburg County Commission Chairman/District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers.
