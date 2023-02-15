Mayor John Browne declared Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, as Primus Moore Day in McAlester.
Moore’s family and friends gathered at City Hall as Browne read the proclamation declaring Primus Moore Day. In the proclamation, Browne citied Moore’s many accomplishments and contributions to the community.
Those attending the ceremony included Veronica Moore, who was married to Primus, and their grandson, Phillip Moore.
“It’s such an honor and we all are so touched that his legacy will live on through this,” Veronica Moore said.
Cecil Lee also attended the ceremony held to honor his longtime friend.
“To me, this is an historical moment, to give him his day and to be recognized by the city of McAlester,” Lee said.
“Primus and I were raised together,” Lee said afterward. He said they shared many activities, including playing in the band together.
“Primus has always been an outstanding person in the community and his profession,” Lee said.
He noted that Moore was deeply committed to education when he attended L’Ouverture School in McAlester, the public school for Black students in McAlester prior to integration with McAlester Public Schools in 1968. Moore graduated as Class President of the L’Ouverture Class of 1965.
In recent years Moore worked with Herbert Keith, the valedictorian of the L’Ouverture graduating Class of 1965, to help lead efforts to save and renovate the former school.
Moore continued with his passion for education throughout his life, when he became a classroom instructor and then an assistant principal at McAlester Public Schools.
Among the roles Moore filled during his 39 years at McAlester Public Schools were assistant principal at Parker and Jefferson schools, director of Professional Development, instructor of adult education, music instructor at Parker and Jefferson, and science and math teacher.
“He was an outstanding student and an outstanding professor,” said Lee. “He will always be remembered by the community.”
Lee also noted how dedicated Moore’s family was to him.
Moore’s wife, Veronica, stood by him all the way, Lee noted. “It was a beautiful thing,” he said.
In his proclamation, Browne said “Primus Moore, respectfully known to me as Mr. Moore, was a pillar of our community.”
“Mr. Moore served McAlester Public Schools for 39 years as a teacher, principal, counselor and campus police officer,” Brown said.
He also noted Moore served in the U.S. Army Reserves and was a member of Anderson Grant American Legion Post 250. He served the city of McAlester as a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission.
“Mr. Moore was a member of many local organizations such as NAACP, McAlester Community Choir, Balcony Brass and McAlester Woodcarvers,” Browne said.
He also noted Moore served as a reserve deputy for the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Browne noted Moore held the position of president of the National Association of Elementary School Principals and was active in the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.
“Mr. Primus Moore made a large and everlasting contribution to the community, especially to all the young people he mentored and advised throughout his time with the school system,” Browne said.
“Whereby, Primus Moore helped our community become a better place for its citizens through his activism and dedication, I declare Feb. 15, 2023, as Primus Moore Day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.