Where do you want to go to college and why?
I’d like to attend college at Oklahoma Baptist University to earn my Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. I think attending OBU will be a wonderful experience that will prepare me for a career as a pediatric nurse, and help me to mature in my walk with God.
What is your list of accomplishments including scholarships received?
My accomplishments include the following:
2023 National Honors Society
2023 Indianola Superintendent’s honor roll
2021 Level 8 all-around national gymnastics champion
2021 Level 8 national bar champion
2019 Diamond national vault champion
Indianola Superintendent’s honor roll
OCU president’s honor roll
What drives you to succeed?
Colossians 3:23 tells us to work at everything with all our hearts as though we’re working for the Lord. I try my hardest to live by this verse. Over the years, It’s inspired me to develop a desire to succeed, do the absolute best I can, and work hard for the benefit of others. These things have become what motivates me.
Who inspired you to excel in school and why?
I’ve been blessed enough to be surrounded by many inspiring people. My family, my teachers, and my school counselor have always encouraged me to exceed the expectations I set for myself and fulfill my true potential. Also, seeing how they’ve helped, not only me, but countless others has inspired me to want to pursue a higher education so that I can help others as much as they do.
What community service activities are you involved in and what drives you to give back to the community?
I’ve been involved in many service projects, such as packing food for the homeless, volunteering at soup kitchens, and organizing food drives, through my church and the National Honors Society. The fulfillment I find in helping others will always be my main reason for completing service activities. Seeing the benefit of something I’ve been able to do for someone else, whether the action was big or small, ignites my desire to help others.
What are your extracurricular activities and how do they improve your education?
I did gymnastics competitively for over 7 years, coached and led team bible studies at gymnastics, and taught the cubbies group at awanas. Working on a farm.
I’ve also been a member of NHS, FCCLA, FCA, and FFA and I’ve taken art and yearbook classes. All of these experiences have given me an excellent work ethic and taught me a lot of life-skills such as discipline, tenacity, confidence, and communication that I still use in my education.
How would a new car help you achieve your future goals?
A new car would help significantly in my academic journey. It would ease my conscience knowing that my family and I wouldn’t have to be faced with the financial burden of paying for a new car, or the burden of worrying about me getting to and from college safely.
