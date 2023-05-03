Name: Brennan Layne Kuykendall
Age: 18
School: Haileyville
Parents: My mother is Tonya Kuykendall and my father is Lloyd Staton and his wife Ashley Staton. My siblings are Braylea Kuykendall, Ayden Staton, Ava Staton, Chloe Staton, Braxton Staton, Karleigh Staton, and Avery Staton.
Hobbies: I like to hang with friends and family, play video games, watch TV shows, and to mess with computers. Where do you want to go to college and why?
I would like to go to college at Eastern State College in Wilburton OK. I’ve had many options to choose for my future college and I believe that I chose the right college for me. I’ve always dreamed of going to this college ever since I had tours there exploring all the classes and buildings that I could be in. If I don’t live on campus, the trip to my home wouldn’t be bad.
What is your list of accomplishments including scholarships received?
My list of accomplishments are Outstanding Algebra II Student 2022, Superintendent’s Honor Roll Spring 2022, Principal’s Honor Roll 2020- present, Oklahoma Honor Society 2021-2022, and Student of the Month for Haileyville High School February 2022 and 2023. Including scholarships from Eastern State college and Shirley Westbrook.
What drives you to succeed?
The thing that drives me to succeed is knowing what kind of future I could make of myself with the choices I make through the way of my life. Always knowing not to quit but to keep going in life inspires me to always keep going no matter the difficulties in the way.
Who inspired you to excel in school and why?
My family inspires me to excel in school because of their support. Their support helps me accomplish every part of school including tests, exams, and studies. They help me reassure me of major tests that could help with college and the career I want to pursue.
What community service activities are you involved in and what drives you to give back to the community?
In the recent years, I’ve only participated in community activities including, 2 tornado clean ups, Kiamichi Tech Center outside cleanup, and Walmart ring the bell (Christmas). It drives me to give back to the community because I love helping others.
What are your extracurricular activities and how do they improve your education?
The extracurricular activities I’ve been involved in are BBA and Skills USA at the Kiamichi Tech Center. They help with my knowledge with computers and help with competitions against others with the same knowledge. It helps with the hands on work and to know how the work field is.
How would a new car help you achieve your future goals?
Having a new car would help achieve my future goals because it will help me be able to get to places better than before including college. Being able to get to places is important without little time. Having a new car will help me be able to get there and achieve my future accomplishments with my future job.
—Adrian O’Hanlon III
