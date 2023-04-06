McAlester Masonic Lodge number 9 presents a check for $2,000 to Rowena McElroy to help Rowena’s kids with special needs to attend Special Olympics.
featured
Masons present check for Special Olympics
- Submitted by Randy Roden |
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Arrest made in April 2022 homicide
- From McAlester to Hollywood: A local man's journey to the big screen
- Affidavit: Man confesses to murder because of 'heavy weight' on him
- La Ratatouille named new vendor for restaurant services for Oklahoma State Parks
- Murder trial set to begin Monday
- Local dog to be featured in national ad campaign
- Family owned businesses 'Backbone of community'
- New program recognizes teachers
- Federal trial begins in July 2016 death of child
- Local beekeeper passionate about bee farm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.