Sometimes myself and friends who are also music lovers ask each other about our all-time favorite albums.
I remember having such conversations for almost as long as I’ve been buying music, which started at a very young age.
Here’s the thing, though — my mental list keeps growing each year with new releases added annually.
Not only that, but today’s technology allows us to hear most albums at the touch of a button, with a solid gold classic or an artist’s latest offering. Lots of times an artist’s record label or a streaming service now places an entire album online. If the label doesn’t, it’s likely somebody, somewhere will have done so.
And even if an entire album isn’t available for free listening online, it’s likely that at least an artist’s most well-known songs will be.
I’ve always liked music from many genres: rock ‘n’ roll, then rock; folk music, country music, blues, rhythm and blues, soul music and jazz, with bluegrass and gospel also included.
For me, and no doubt many others, my interest in albums started as a kid, after hearing songs by favorite artists on the radio. While the AM radio I tuned into back then featured single releases only, I would often see rows of vinyl albums standing in rows at lots of places, not only music stores. They were also available at sites ranging from pharmacies — which everyone called drug stores — to department stores, appliance stores and even some tire stores.
As a kid, it didn’t take me long to learn that if an artist had a hit record, he or she might have more great songs on an LP, or long-playing album. Whenever I had the chance, I would give them a listen. Sure, some may have had only one or two great songs, with the rest jammed with unmemorable fillers, but others revealed treasure after treasure.
Once I started listening to music on a regular basis, it didn’t take long for me to start considering certain albums as my favorites. Once I got old enough to begin buying music, my list of favorites grew exponentially. I realized my favorite albums would comprise a list never to be completed as long as I could keep hearing new music.
No matter how long that list of great albums gets though, there’s one album that’s perennially remained near the top — “What’s Goin’ On” by Marvin Gaye.
I listened to it again this week and even now it continues to amaze me. It’s filled with musical riches, including remarkable and original production, fantastic musicianship from the Motown ace team of session players known as the Funk Brothers, with bassist James Jamerson again turning in a remarkable series of performances, stirring lyrics and the soulful singing in which Gaye excelled.
I first knew Gaye as the singer of hit singers on the Tamla record label, an affiliation of Motown, with songs such as “I’ll Be Doggone” and “How Sweet It Is.”
The first time I ever saw Marvin Gaye was on the silver screen at the OKLA Theatre, where I begged my mother to drive me to see something called the “T.A.M.I. Show” — a name derived from Teenage Awards Music International.”
It was a concert film shot over two days in Santa Monica, California, with the concert hall filled with excited teenagers who were given free tickets to attend the event.
Included in the lineup were all sorts of bands and solo artists from a variety of genres including rock ‘n’ roll, soul, rhythm and blues and even surf music. Hosted by the California duo of Jan and Dean, it featured a remarkable lineup including the Beach Boys, Chuck Berry, the Supremes, the Miracles, Gerry and the Pacemakers, James Brown and his Famous Flames, along with the Rolling Stones — who made the mistake of agreeing to follow immediately follow the dynamic James Brown on the concert stage.
It provided a chance to see some of the top popular music performers of the day in a concert-like setting, as opposed to the occasional television appearances where they were usually seen.
Most of the artists were able to perform several songs in row. Not only that, but the concert had been shot in something with the futuristic sounding name of “Elecrtronovision’ — another name for high definition at the time.
Whatever the name, it yielded impressive results. I went primarily to see the Beach Boys, the Rolling Stones and Chuck Berry — but came away impressed by many of the artists, including Marvin Gaye, who came onstage looking like a movie star dressed in a white outfit, flanked by the female vocal trio, the Blossoms, featuring Fanita James, Jean King and the great Darlene Love.
Gaye performed a medley of some of his early hits, including “Stubborn Kind of Fellow,” “Can I Get a Witness” and a song called “Hitch-Hike” that I immediately liked. While James Brown proved the uncontested show-stopper with his cape routine, Gaye’s performance also left an impression on me.
Gaye produced a memorable series of hit singles, including “How Sweet It Is” and “Too Busy Thinking About My Baby.” He also scored with duets with Tammi Terrell, such as “Ain’t Nothing Like the Real Thing.” He hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1968, with his soulful take on “I Heard It Through the Grapevine.”
Soon afterwards came a nearly three-year gap in new releases from Gaye, although he was still represented by his duet recording with Terrell and greatest hits collections.
When Gaye reappeared it was with the single release of what would be the lead track and the title of his new album — “What’s Going On.”
Gaye later said he had a tough time convincing Motown-Tamla label head Berry Gordy Jr. to release the single, much less the album. Gaye persevered though, partly by refusing to record anything else, finally getting the right to release the album so close to his heart — and what an album it was!
It approached social issues of the time such as war, brutality, pollution and poverty.
“What’s Going On” featured an other-worldly sound on many tracks, which sound as if they were created by joining the sounds of orchestral strings, keyboards and the human voice.
The album opens with the title track with individuals entering what sounds like a house party but soon soars into the question “What’s Goin On” with Gaye singing lines such as “Mother, mother, there’s too many of you crying.” He follows it with “Brother, brother, brother, there’s too many of you dying.”
We’ve got to find a way to bring some loving here today, he sings. “Picket lines and picket sings, don’t punish me with brutality.”
On the chorus, a bewildered-sounding Gaye intones “What’s going on?”
All the while, the strings, keyboards and vocals drive the song along.
Also included in the album is “Mercy, Mercy Me (The Ecology)” which is another favorite track on the album. It reminds me of the dilemma faced by those residents who live near the site of the recent train wreck in East Palestine, Ohio.
“Mercy, Mercy me, things aren’t what they used to be,” Gaye sings. “Where did all the blue skies go? Poison in the wind that blows.”
In the next verse he sings “And in the sky, animals and birds who live nearby are dying.”
“What’s Going On” doesn’t provide a lot of answers but it asked the questions that needed to be asked at the time. Unfortunately, those questions are still relevant today.
“What’s going on” and mercy, mercy me, indeed.
