Miss McAlester Kylie Martin and Miss McAlester’s Teen Aubrey Bailey will travel to Tulsa this week to compete for the titles of Miss Oklahoma and Miss Oklahoma’s Teen.
The scholarship competition will be held at the RiverSpirit Casino Resort in Tulsa June 7-10, 2023.
Kylie is the daughter of Fred and Tonya Ettner, and Jeff Martin. She attends Oklahoma State University where she is an entrepreneurship major with a minor in dance. Kylie’s Community Service Initiative is “There’s No Place Like Home.” Kylie will perform a lyrical dance to the song “Anyone” during the talent portion of the competition.
Aubrey is the daughter of Chris and Stephanie Bailey, and Laci Sewell. She is a sophomore at McAlester High School. Aubrey’s Community Service Initiative is “Reach Out.” For the talent competition Aubrey will perform a jazz dance to the song “Footloose.”
The phases of competition for both Miss & Teen delegates are:
Private Interview – 30%
On Stage Conversation- 10%
Health & Fitness- 20%
Talent – 20%
Evening Gown-20%
Kylie and Aubrey won their local titles in July of 2022 and have spent the past year promoting their Community Service Initiatives, volunteering, supporting local organizations, and making appearances throughout the McAlester area and surrounding communities.
The Miss McAlester Organization is an official local preliminary competition to Miss Oklahoma.
The Miss Oklahoma Organization is proud to offer over $2,000,000 in cash and in-kind scholarships to delegates each year statewide. These scholarships are given out through the local competition, state colleges and universities tuition waivers, The Miss Oklahoma Scholarship Foundation, and the Miss Oklahoma Organization.
The Miss America Organization is one of the nation’s leading achievement programs and one of the world’s largest providers of scholarship assistance for young women. Each year, the Miss America Organization makes available millions in cash and tuition scholarship assistance. This assistance is not just for the handful of young women who become Miss America, but is available to all young women who compete in the state and local competitions as well.
The next Miss McAlester and Miss McAlester’s Teen scholarship competitions will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at S. Arch Thompson Auditorium in McAlester. To learn more about how to enter the competition please visit: www.missmcalester.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.