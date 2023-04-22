Where you want go to college and why?
I will be attending Northeastern in the fall to continue my football career and work towards a degree in business administration.
What is your list of accomplishments including scholarships received?
Superintendent’s Honor Roll
National Honor Society
National Indian Honor Society
Fellowship of Christian Athletes President
FFA President
Class of 2023 President
Student Council President
Gifted and Talented
Worship Assistant at Quinton United Methodist Church
FFA Regional Extemp 1st Place 2019
FFA Greenhand Quiz State Finalist 2019
All-District Linebacker 2020
Character Award
SE Area COLT Conference Secretary,
FFA Regional Extemp 1st Place 2021
All-District Defensive End 2021
2021 Class A Regional Finalist in: Shot put, 100M, 200M
2022 8-Man State Powerlifting 220 Division State Champion
2022 Class A State Finalist 100M
2022 1st Team All-District Linebacker
2022 8-Man Football All Star
2022 Class B Football All-Star
Oklahoma State FFA Degree
Oklahoma State FFA Degree Academic Excellence Award
American Indian Athletic Hall of Fame Honored Guest
What drives you to succeed?
My faith in God and the fear of failure drives me to be successful, not only in school but in life. I strive to be a positive influence and to make an impact on the lives of the people I meet.
Who inspires you to excel in school and why?
My parents, my sister, and my grandparents inspire me. Over the past three years our family has been faced with quite a lot of loss; both of my maternal grandparents, my uncle, and an amazing woman we considered family. They have kept their faith, shown me tremendous love and strength and are always there cheering, pushing and supporting me. They show me unconditional love.
What community activities are you involved in and what drives you to give back to the community?
For the past few years I have been involved in our FFA Community Christmas Dinner, Can Food Drives, Planting flowers and Hanging bird feeders at local Nursing home, Decorating my community for holiday season, Pick-A-Star program, Operation Christmas Child with Samaritan’s Purse, See you at the Pole, worked at a Food Bank while attending HOBY, packing boxes of goods, Community Clean-up, our Veterans Assembly, and helped build a community garden. My love for God and striving to live like Him. Serving others and wanting to see improvement in my community and hoping to make a difference in the lives of others drives me to give back.
What are your extracurricular activities and how do they improve your education?
During my high school career I have participated in FFA, FCA, Student Council, played football, and basketball, been involved in powerlifting and ran track. I have also volunteered to be a part of the plays our Speech department has performed. I feel being involved in extracurricular activities helps you have a positive attitude towards your school. If you participate in extracurricular activities it improves your social skills, teaches you time management, leadership skills, helps you learn to set goals, and the importance of being part of something larger than yourself.
How would a new car help achieve your future goals?
My parents have worked hard to provide for me and my sister throughout our lives. A new car would relieve them of some of their financial burdens and maybe offer some reassurance in the safety of my travels to and from college.
— Adrian O’Hanlon III
