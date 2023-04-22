Where do you want to go to college and why?
I am planning to attend Northeastern University located in Tahlequah. My plan is to double major in Elementary Education and Drama. I have been a part of the internship program at the high school and have gotten the opportunity to shadow a Mrs. Lewis’s 3rd grade class at Will Rogers. That opportunity has pushed my desire to get a better understanding about elementary education and become a teacher.
What is your list of accomplishments including scholarships received?
I have received an academic scholarship, green and white scholarship, from Northeastern University. Last summer, I competed in the Miss McAlester competition, and received runner-up. I am a part of the National Honor Society and top 10 of my High School Class. I have also completed the Silver and Bronze awards with Girl Scouts.
What drives you to succeed?
I would say that disappointment is one of the driving factors in my success. I hate the feeling of not putting in all of my energy into things I care about. So it’s a combination of wanting to win and wanting to know that I did the best that I could do.
Who inspires you to excel in school and why?
The people that inspire me to excel at school are my teachers. They want every single person to graduate and succeed after they are done with school. They also show so much love for the want to teach and the want for their students to learn. I notice if my teacher is passionate about teaching then I want to turn in my work right away.
What community activities are you involved in and what drives you to give back to the community?
Outside of school I have been a part of the Girl Scouts for 14 years, so that has given me lots of opportunities to volunteer. Also, the High School has given me different opportunities to volunteer whether it’s stuffing bags at Shared Blessings or reading to younger students. I love every time I have an opportunity to volunteer. However, I don’t have as much time I would like since I have my college class, my job at Roseanna’s Italian restaurant, sports, speech, drama and Girl Scouts.
What are your extracurricular activities and how do they improve your education?
I have been a part of Volleyball, Soccer, Speech and Debate, and Thespian Club. Being a part of so many clubs has given me the ability to balance and prioritize the things that matter most to me. I think that without Speech and Thespian Club I would not be able to have the confidence to be in as many activities.
How would a new car help achieve your future goals?
I currently have a 2015 Kia Soul, I love my little car. However, a new car would provide me a safe way to travel to Tahlequah without any fevers of breaking down. It would also provide peace of mind to people who love me.
