A group of volunteers are hoping to start a new tradition in McAlester this fall — a major Oktoberfest celebration.
Dennis Wilson, past president of the Indian Chapter of the Scottish Rite Society, had the inspiration for what is planned to be a two-day Oktoberfest celebration Oct. 27-28 in downtown McAlester.
“It’s going to be a huge event,” Wilson said.
He’s proposed combining it with other downtown events to make it even more of an inclusive celebration.
They include the return of CultureFest, which typically includes music and dance; the downtown Trunk or Treat celebration around Halloween; haunted houses, including one planned for the Scottish Rite temple; the Grillmarks Festival and other events.
It’s still in the planning stages, but a number of individuals representing various groups and agencies attended a Thursday planning meeting at the Scottish Rite Temple.
They included representatives from the city of McAlester, the McAlester Police Department, the Southeast Oklahoma Library System, Disabled American Veterans, the DAV Ladies Auxiliary, Oklahomans for Independent Living and others.
Mary Helfenbein, of the McAlester Area Arts and Humanities Council, said she’s working on bringing CultureFest back to McAlester.
Helfenbein said CultureFest was last held in McAlester in 2019, with the event cancelled from 2020 through 2022 due to COVID-19.
She said the event had picked up a lot of momentum by the time of the 2019 event and she and the McAlester Area Arts and Humanities Council are ready to bring it back again.
She’s already signed up 36 vendors, Helfenbein said.
McAlester Attorney Brett Cable, who said he’s also an owner of BierKraft in McAlester, said organizers are obtaining a nonprofit tax-exempt status.
“We’ve just set up a McAlester Oktoberfest, Inc.,” Cable said. “It should take five or six weeks to get a federal tax exemption.”
A number of other details have already been finalized.
“The McAAP stage is reserved,” Wilson said, referring to the portable stage owned by the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant, which he said will be used during the Oktoberfest celebration.
Wilson said the group is hoping to rent tents to house beer breweries, both locally and from around the state.
He said Whispering Meadows Winery in McAlester also plans to set up a site to feature the local winery.
Kype Spruce, of Downtown 312, said he planned on hosting a haunted house inside the venue again this year.
Southeast Oklahoma Library System Marketing Director Eddie Gray has already completed work on a poster for a poker run related to the event and he said more posters are on the way.
“I’m here to see if I can help,” Gray said.
More activities are still in the panning stages, with the group planning to meet again in September. In the meantime, Wilson, Helfenbein, Gray and others plan to continue the planning process.
With mid-August approaching, Wilson maintains now is the time to take care of planning for Oktoberfest.
“We’ve got to get this wrapped up by October 1st,” he said.
