A May Day Festival is set for Michael J. Hunter Park, adjacent to the L'Ouverture Historical Center.
It's set to begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, and expected to last until the afternoon at the park, at 1401 E. Chickasaw Ave.
A variety of activities are expected, including food, music, arts and crafts and some games, said Herbert Keith of the L'Overture Historical Center, which is the former L'Ouverture School.
Speaker at the 10 a.m. opening ceremony include Dr. Barbara Smitherman. Keith said he will also speak about the history of the L'Ouverture School and ongoing attempts to renovate it.
Free hot dogs and soft drinks will be available, he said. Recorded music will provided by a disc jockey to provide music throughout the day.
The May Day festival is based on an annual celebration held for L'Ouverture students when they attended the school, Keith said.
Not a student missed school on that day, which was devoted to having fun, said Keith, valedictorian of the L'Ouverture Class of 1965.
Keith said the event is free but donations will be accepted to help with the L'Ouverture renovation project. He said the group behind the project is working to obtain a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit tax-exempt status.
L'Ouverture served as the school for Black students in McAlester from the school's founding in 1907 until 1968. It closed after L'Ouverture students began attending McAlester Public Schools.
Keith said everyone is welcome to attend the May Day celebration at Hunter Park.
