A concert featuring contemporary Christian music Matt Maher scheduled for McAlester was cancelled for several reasons.
That's according to Southeast Expo Center Programs Coordinator Jerry Lynn Wilson.
Maher, joined by Mission House, was scheduled to perform at a concert set for Wednesday, March 29, at the Southeast Expo Center in McAlester.
Wilson said the promoter cancelled the concert due to several issues.
"There were some logistics," she said.
Lower than anticipated ticket sales was one issue.
Wilson noted the contemporary Christian music concert was scheduled on a Wednesday night, when some churches have mid-week services, which could have impacted ticket sales to the event.
Another issue was the size of the current stage at the Southeast Expo Center, she said. A larger stage used for previous concerts at the Southeast Expo Center is no longer there, said Wilson.
After Pittsburg County commissioners took over operation of the Southeast Expo Center from the city of McAlester, the city took much of the property it claimed from the Expo Center when it exited the premises.
"The city took the stage with them," Wilson said.
She said the Expo Center's current stage is smaller than what was needed for the concert.
Steps have been taken to resolve the stage size issue. Wilson said a new, larger stage has been ordered for the Expo Center, but it has not yet arrived.
Those who purchased tickets for the Matt Maher concert should be able to get refunds by going online at the site from where the tickets were purchased, Wilson said. She said the Southeast Expo Center did not sell any of the concert tickets, with all the sales online.
An online site involved stated Maher's McAlester concert was canceled due to logistical reasons.
Wilson noted there have been previous successful contemporary Christian music concerts at the Southeast Expo Center.
Artists who have previously performed at the Expo Center include Casting Crowns, Lauren Daigle, Sidewalk Prophets and Matthew West, who has played at the site multiple times.
Wilson said the promoter for the Matt Maher concert is still interested in bringing concerts to the city.
"They were going to look at future events," she said.
Maher is on tour in support of his 2022 album, "The Stories I Tell Myself." His current contemporary Christian music hit, "The Lord's Prayer (It's Yours)," is included on the album.
He has been nominated for nine Grammy Awards and is the winner of three Gospel Music Association Dove Awards.
Maher's hit songs include "Lord, I Need You," "Your Grace is Enough" and "All the People Said Amen."
He also written songs recorded by other contemporary Christian music artists including Casting Crowns, Chris Tomlin, Crowder, Hillsong and We Are Messengers.
